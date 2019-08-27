From 2009 through 2015, the Broncos opened up, in succession, against Oregon, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Michigan State, Washington, Ole Miss and then Washington again.

But it's these types of games as well -- the openers against powerhouses -- that helped make Boise part of the college football landscape.

It's not just that the Broncos recorded the most victories of any college football program from 2000 to 2009. And it's not just that they have the most wins of any Group of 5 program since 2010, either. Or the best home record in the country over that span.

These are the types of games that helped make Boise State a nationally known brand.

So these kinds of openers and opponents are nothing new for the Boise State program. And after a three-year stretch of opening up with Louisiana and a home-and-home with Troy, the Broncs are back on the big stage. Against Florida State. In Jacksonville.



"I want them to enjoy that environment," Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin said during his press conference this week. "I want them to enjoy playing Florida State, to enjoy hearing that chant. … And go out there and respond.

"These are the opportunities you work for."

Harsin is entering his sixth season as the Boise State head coach and has been on staff for almost 20 years. So he's been there for most of the big moments and wins in program history.

And he's about to play one of the biggest names in the sport.

"Florida State has got tradition and history and tremendous success," Harsin said. "And everybody knows who Florida State is. For our guys, if you don't feel (excited), then I'd be concerned."

As he began his press conference, Harsin congratulated FSU quarterback James Blackman on winning the starting quarterback job. He then added that he wouldn't be surprised if Alex Hornibrook or Jordan Travis got snaps in the game.

"I do expect that probably one of those other quarterbacks will play," he said.

He also singled out Cam Akers, Stanford Samuels and Marvin Wilson as guys that had stood out to him on film.

As for FSU's new coaches, Harsin mentioned having coached against offensive coordinator Kendal Briles in the past (Baylor beat Boise State, 31-12, in the Poinsettia Bowl in 2016). He said he respected him as a play-caller and expects there will be some wrinkles they haven't been able to prepare for with the new Seminole offense.

"So we'll have to make our adjustments as we go," he said.

As for his own offense, Harsin announced on Saturday that true freshman Hank Bachmeier had won the starting quarterback job for the opener.

He was asked about the rookie QB and what he expects from him on Saturday night. Specifically his ability to move in and out of the pocket.

"No idea," Harsin said. "Because I haven't seen him in a real game. I've seen him in practice. I think he moves around. I think he's done some things in practice pocket-awareness wise. But he's got to go out there and play.

"You can ask me all these questions about the quarterback position, and until he goes out there and plays (it won't matter). I can't sit here and tell you what he's going to do in a game. I hope he does well."

Boise State, like Florida State, has had a nine-month layoff between games. The Broncos finished 10-3 last season, but their bowl game against Boston College was canceled due to inclement weather.