An updated look at Florida State football's scholarship roster numbers
As Florida State football season winds down, attention turns to scholarship counting season.
After a great deal of work transforming the FSU roster, it began to look much closer to an FSU roster and the roster that FSU head coach Mike Norvell wants this season. The Seminoles are coming off a 9-3 2022 season, their best in a number of years, and finally starting to show signs of promise under Norvell.
There will be quite a few players returning on next year's 2023 season, a mix of younger players showing signs of development and older players deciding to delay their professional careers for at least one more season.
Below is an updated look at FSU's scholarship count. It still includes the players who have not yet announced NFL Draft decisions as well as those who have announced they are entering the transfer portal but remain with the team. Also included are the 18 players currently committed in the Seminoles' 2023 class, either high-school prospects or transfers.
Considering the current projected scholarship number remains above 85, it shows more attrition will be coming as FSU likely wants to open up a few more spots for more transfer or high-school additions.
Here's FSU's updated scholarship roster just ahead of the early signing period.
Quarterbacks (4)
Redshirt senior Jordan Travis
Redshirt junior Tate Rodemaker
Redshirt freshman AJ Duffy
True freshman Brock Glenn (Commit)
Running backs (5)
Redshirt junior Trey Benson
Redshirt junior Treshaun Ward
Redshirt junior Lawrance Toafili
Redshirt freshman Rodney Hill
True freshman Samuel Singleton (Commit)
Wide receivers (13)
Redshirt senior Mycah Pittman
Redshirt senior Winston Wright Jr.
Redshirt senior Keyshawn Helton (Currently in transfer portal)
Redshirt junior Johnny Wilson
Redshirt junior Kentron Poitier
Redshirt junior Ja'Khi Douglas
Redshirt junior Darion Williamson
Redshirt junior Deuce Spann
Junior Malik McClain
Redshirt sophomore Joshua Burrell
True freshman Hykeem Williams (Commit)
True freshman Vandrevius Jacobs (Commit)
True freshman Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (Commit)
Tight ends (6)
Redshirt senior Wyatt Rector (Was honored on Senior Day but eligible to return)
Redshirt junior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt junior Jaheim Bell (Incoming South Carolina transfer)
Redshirt sophomore Jackson West
Sophomore Brian Courtney
Redshirt freshman Jerrale Powers
Offensive linemen (16)
Redshirt senior Bless Harris
Redshirt senior Kayden Lyles (Was honored on Senior Day but likely eligible for medical redshirt if desired)
Redshirt junior Robert Scott
Redshirt junior Maurice Smith
Redshirt junior Darius Washington
Redshirt junior Thomas Shrader
Redshirt junior Zane Herring
Redshirt junior Lloyd Willis (Currently in transfer portal)
Redshirt sophomore Bryson Estes
Redshirt sophomore Rod Orr (Currently in transfer portal)
Redshirt freshman Julian Armella
Redshirt freshman Qae’Shon Sapp
Redshirt freshman Kanaya Charlton
Redshirt freshman Jaylen Early
Redshirt freshman Daughtry Richardson
True freshman Lucas Simmons (Commit)
Defensive End (10)
Redshirt junior Jared Verse (Still debating NFL Draft decision)
Redshirt junior Derrick McLendon II
Redshirt sophomore Patrick Payton
Redshirt sophomore Byron Turner Jr.
Redshirt sophomore George Wilson (Currently in transfer portal)
Redshirt sophomore Jaden Jones (JUCO commit)
Redshirt freshman Aaron Hester
True freshman Keldric Faulk (Commit)
True freshman Lamont Green Jr. (Commit)
True freshman Tavion Gadson (Commit)
Defensive Tackle (10)
Redshirt senior Fabien Lovett Sr. (Still debating NFL Draft decision)
Redshirt senior Dennis Briggs Jr.
Redshirt junior Malcolm Ray
Junior Darrell Jackson Jr. (Incoming Miami transfer)
Redshirt sophomore Joshua Farmer
Redshirt freshman Daniel Lyons
Redshirt freshman Bishop Thomas
Redshirt freshman Ayobami Tifase
Redshirt freshman Antavious Woody
True freshman Keith Sampson Jr. (Commit)
Linebackers (10)
Redshirt senior Kalen DeLoach
Redshirt senior Tatum Bethune
Redshirt senior Brendan Gant
Redshirt senior Amari Gainer (Currently in transfer portal)
Redshirt junior DJ Lundy
Redshirt junior Sidney Williams (Currently in transfer portal)
Redshirt junior Stephen Dix Jr.
Redshirt freshman Omar Graham Jr.
True freshman Blake Nicholsen (Commit)
True freshman DeMarco Ward (Commit)
Secondary (14)
Redshirt senior Jammie Robinson (Still debating NFL Draft decision)
Redshirt senior Akeem Dent
Redshirt senior Jarrian Jones
Redshirt senior Renardo Green
Redshirt junior Greedy Vance
Redshirt junior Travis Jay
Redshirt junior Demorie Tate
Junior Kevin Knowles
Junior Omarion Cooper
Redshirt sophomore Shyheim Brown
Sophomore Azareye’h Thomas
True freshman Kenton Kirkland (Commit)
True freshman JaBril Rawls (Commit)
True freshman Quindarrius Jones (Commit)
Special teams (2)
Redshirt junior punter Alex Mastromanno
Redshirt junior kicker Ryan Fitzgerald
Total projected scholarship count: 90
Total projected scholarship count if all players currently in portal leave: 84
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify