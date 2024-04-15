An updated look at FSU's scholarship roster before the spring portal window
As spring football nears its conclusion this weekend, attention turns to rounding out Florida State's 2024 roster.
The Seminoles brought in 13 early-enrollee true freshmen and 14 mid-year transfer additions in January. They have 10 more freshmen and one more transfer commit set to arrive over the summer.
However, FSU is currently above the 85-person scholarship roster limit and will look to add a few more transfer additions in the post-spring transfer portal window, which begins Tuesday and lasts two weeks.
Additionally, FSU will probably look to get under 85 scholarship players for the 2024 season in order to account for at least a chunk of the five scholarship reduction over the next two seasons the Seminoles were assessed by the NCAA for NIL violations.
As such, FSU is likely to lose a few scholarship players over the next few weeks either because they are looking for more playing time elsewhere or being encouraged to do so by the coaching staff.
Here's a look at FSU's scholarship roster entering the second and final transfer portal window of the offseason.
This story will be updated over the next few weeks as players are added to or leave the FSU roster.
Quarterback (3)
Redshirt senior DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State transfer)
Redshirt freshman Brock Glenn
True freshman Luke Kromenhoek
Running backs (6)
Senior Roydell Williams (Alabama transfer)
Redshirt senior Lawrance Toafili
Junior Jaylin Lucas (Indiana transfer)
Redshirt freshman Samuel Singleton
True freshman Kameron Davis
True freshman Micahi Danzy
Notes: Caziah Holmes is not included on this list. He scored four touchdowns in 2023 but hasn't yet been put on scholarship to public knowledge since transferring from Penn State to FSU just before the 2022 season.
Wide receivers (13)
Redshirt senior Kentron Poitier
Redshirt senior Ja'Khi Douglas
Redshirt senior Darion Williamson
Redshirt senior Deuce Spann
Senior Malik Benson (Alabama transfer)
Sophomore Hykeem Williams
Sophomore Destyn Hill
Redshirt freshman Vandrevius Jacobs
Redshirt freshman Jalen Brown (LSU transfer)
True freshman Camdon Frier
True freshman BJ Gibson
True freshman Elijah Moore
True freshman Lawayne McCoy
Tight ends (5)
Redshirt senior Kyle Morlock
Redshirt junior Jackson West
Junior Brian Courtney
Redshirt sophomore Jerrale Powers
True freshman Landen Thomas
Offensive linemen (17)
Redshirt senior Jacob Rizy (Harvard transfer)
Senior Richie Leonard (Florida transfer)
Redshirt senior Robert Scott
Redshirt senior Maurice Smith
Redshirt senior Darius Washington
Redshirt senior Jeremiah Byers
Redshirt senior Keiondre Jones
Junior Terrence Ferguson (Alabama transfer)
Redshirt junior Bryson Estes
Redshirt sophomore Julian Armella
Redshirt sophomore Jaylen Early
Redshirt freshman Lucas Simmons
Redshirt freshman Christopher Otto
True freshman Jonathan Daniels
True freshman Manasse Itete
True freshman Tye Hylton
True freshman Jayden Todd
Defensive End (9)
Senior Sione Lolohea (Oregon State transfer)
Redshirt junior Patrick Payton
Redshirt junior Byron Turner Jr.
Redshirt junior Jaden Jones
Junior Marvin Jones Jr. (UGA transfer)
Redshirt sophomore Tomiwa Durojaiye (West Virginia transfer)
Redshirt sophomore Aaron Hester
Redshirt freshman Lamont Green Jr.
True freshman Daniel "DD" Holmes
Defensive Tackle (7)
Redshirt junior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt junior Joshua Farmer
Redshirt junior Grady Kelly (Colorado State transfer)
Redshirt sophomore Daniel Lyons
Redshirt freshman Keith Sampson Jr.
True freshman D'Nas White
True freshman Jamorie Flagg
Linebackers (8)
Senior DJ Lundy
Redshirt sophomore Omar Graham Jr.
Sophomore Justin Cryer
Sophomore Blake Nichelson
Sophomore Shawn Murphy (Alabama transfer)
Redshirt freshman DeMarco Ward
True freshman Jayden Parrish
True freshman Timir Hickman-Collins
Secondary (15)
Redshirt senior Fentrell Cypress
Redshirt senior Davonte Brown (Miami transfer)
Senior Kevin Knowles
Redshirt junior Shyheim Brown
Junior Azareye’h Thomas
Redshirt sophomore Earl Little Jr. (Alabama transfer)
Sophomore Conrad Hussey
Sophomore Quindarrius Jones
Redshirt freshman Ja'Bril Rawls
Redshirt freshman K.J. Kirkland
Redshirt freshman Edwin Joseph
True freshman Charles Lester III
True freshman Jamari Howard
True freshman Cai Bates
True freshman Ricky Knight III
Special teams (3)
Redshirt senior punter Alex Mastromanno
Redshirt senior kicker Ryan Fitzgerald
True freshman kicker Jake Weinberg
Current scholarship count: 86 (44 on offense, 39 on defense, 3 on special teams)
