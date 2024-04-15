As spring football nears its conclusion this weekend, attention turns to rounding out Florida State's 2024 roster.

The Seminoles brought in 13 early-enrollee true freshmen and 14 mid-year transfer additions in January. They have 10 more freshmen and one more transfer commit set to arrive over the summer.

However, FSU is currently above the 85-person scholarship roster limit and will look to add a few more transfer additions in the post-spring transfer portal window, which begins Tuesday and lasts two weeks.

Additionally, FSU will probably look to get under 85 scholarship players for the 2024 season in order to account for at least a chunk of the five scholarship reduction over the next two seasons the Seminoles were assessed by the NCAA for NIL violations.

As such, FSU is likely to lose a few scholarship players over the next few weeks either because they are looking for more playing time elsewhere or being encouraged to do so by the coaching staff.

Here's a look at FSU's scholarship roster entering the second and final transfer portal window of the offseason.

This story will be updated over the next few weeks as players are added to or leave the FSU roster.

Quarterback (3)

Redshirt senior DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State transfer)

Redshirt freshman Brock Glenn

True freshman Luke Kromenhoek

Running backs (6)

Senior Roydell Williams (Alabama transfer)

Redshirt senior Lawrance Toafili

Junior Jaylin Lucas (Indiana transfer)

Redshirt freshman Samuel Singleton

True freshman Kameron Davis

True freshman Micahi Danzy

Notes: Caziah Holmes is not included on this list. He scored four touchdowns in 2023 but hasn't yet been put on scholarship to public knowledge since transferring from Penn State to FSU just before the 2022 season.

Wide receivers (13)

Redshirt senior Kentron Poitier

Redshirt senior Ja'Khi Douglas

Redshirt senior Darion Williamson

Redshirt senior Deuce Spann

Senior Malik Benson (Alabama transfer)

Sophomore Hykeem Williams

Sophomore Destyn Hill

Redshirt freshman Vandrevius Jacobs

Redshirt freshman Jalen Brown (LSU transfer)

True freshman Camdon Frier

True freshman BJ Gibson

True freshman Elijah Moore

True freshman Lawayne McCoy

Tight ends (5)

Redshirt senior Kyle Morlock

Redshirt junior Jackson West

Junior Brian Courtney

Redshirt sophomore Jerrale Powers

True freshman Landen Thomas

Offensive linemen (17)

Redshirt senior Jacob Rizy (Harvard transfer)

Senior Richie Leonard (Florida transfer)

Redshirt senior Robert Scott

Redshirt senior Maurice Smith

Redshirt senior Darius Washington

Redshirt senior Jeremiah Byers

Redshirt senior Keiondre Jones

Junior Terrence Ferguson (Alabama transfer)

Redshirt junior Bryson Estes

Redshirt sophomore Julian Armella

Redshirt sophomore Jaylen Early

Redshirt freshman Lucas Simmons

Redshirt freshman Christopher Otto

True freshman Jonathan Daniels

True freshman Manasse Itete

True freshman Tye Hylton

True freshman Jayden Todd

Defensive End (9)

Senior Sione Lolohea (Oregon State transfer)

Redshirt junior Patrick Payton

Redshirt junior Byron Turner Jr.

Redshirt junior Jaden Jones

Junior Marvin Jones Jr. (UGA transfer)

Redshirt sophomore Tomiwa Durojaiye (West Virginia transfer)

Redshirt sophomore Aaron Hester

Redshirt freshman Lamont Green Jr.

True freshman Daniel "DD" Holmes

Defensive Tackle (7)

Redshirt junior Darrell Jackson Jr.

Redshirt junior Joshua Farmer

Redshirt junior Grady Kelly (Colorado State transfer)

Redshirt sophomore Daniel Lyons

Redshirt freshman Keith Sampson Jr.

True freshman D'Nas White

True freshman Jamorie Flagg

Linebackers (8)

Senior DJ Lundy

Redshirt sophomore Omar Graham Jr.

Sophomore Justin Cryer

Sophomore Blake Nichelson

Sophomore Shawn Murphy (Alabama transfer)

Redshirt freshman DeMarco Ward

True freshman Jayden Parrish

True freshman Timir Hickman-Collins

Secondary (15)

Redshirt senior Fentrell Cypress

Redshirt senior Davonte Brown (Miami transfer)

Senior Kevin Knowles

Redshirt junior Shyheim Brown

Junior Azareye’h Thomas

Redshirt sophomore Earl Little Jr. (Alabama transfer)

Sophomore Conrad Hussey

Sophomore Quindarrius Jones

Redshirt freshman Ja'Bril Rawls

Redshirt freshman K.J. Kirkland

Redshirt freshman Edwin Joseph

True freshman Charles Lester III

True freshman Jamari Howard

True freshman Cai Bates

True freshman Ricky Knight III

Special teams (3)

Redshirt senior punter Alex Mastromanno

Redshirt senior kicker Ryan Fitzgerald

True freshman kicker Jake Weinberg

Current scholarship count: 86 (44 on offense, 39 on defense, 3 on special teams)

