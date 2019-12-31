News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-31 21:10:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: The ugly and upshot for FSU after 20-14 Sun Bowl loss

Warchant Staff
Warchant.com

Six turnovers plus a turnover on downs ultimately sunk the Seminoles hope prevailing in the Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State on Tuesday but despite the loss there was a silver lining to the performance and ultimately a grading curve in effect with broad change on the immediate horizon. Managing editor Ira Schoffel and director of digital media Aslan Hajivandi share their insight into the 20-14 season finale loss.

