An early home game with Clemson, a late road game at Miami and a Thursday night game against Syracuse are a few of the highlights on the 2020 Florida State football schedule, which was released by the ACC on Wednesday morning.

The Seminoles have three non-conference games to start the season, beginning with a neutral-site tilt against West Virginia, and then end the year with the annual showdown against rival Florida. In between, there are eight conference games -- six against Atlantic Division rivals and two crossover games against Coastal teams.

One of those crossover battles will come against the aforementioned Hurricanes in November, and another will come against Pittsburgh in Doak Campbell Stadium on Halloween. it will be the first time FSU has hosted Pitt since the Seminoles faced Dan Marino and company back in 1982.

