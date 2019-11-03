Analysis: Florida State fails in many key objectives during loss to Miami
If the Florida State football team had put together a checklist of five key things it would need to accomplish Saturday afternoon to knock off rival Miami, it might have looked something like this:
* Dominate the Hurricanes' struggling offensive line and force redshirt freshman quarterback Jarren Williams into mistakes;
* Run the ball well enough to keep the UM defense honest and open up some throwing lanes for quarterback Alex Hornibrook;
* Play a clean game with few penalties and turnovers;
* Limit the number of big plays for UM's offense and force the Hurricanes to put together lengthy drives.
* Win special teams.
None of those criteria should have taken an extraordinary effort to accomplish against a Miami team that came into Saturday game with a .500 record in its first season under a new head coach.
The Seminoles went 0-for-5.
And as a result, they suffered a 27-10 defeat to fall to 4-5 on the season and 3-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
While much will be made about Florida State's inability to block Miami's defensive front, that was not unexpected. What was surprising was the fact that the Seminoles were unable to return the favor.
FSU's pass rush, which came into the game tied for No. 22 nationally with 24 sacks, went long stretches without putting any heat on Miami's freshman quarterback. The 'Noles recorded just two sacks on the night, despite lining up against a young UM front that had been victimized for most of this season.
The Hurricanes, who start two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior on the OL, gave Williams enough time to complete 21 of 37 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns. He fumbled once but threw no interceptions.
'We needed to put more pressure on them," Taggart said. "We knew going in that they get max-protection a lot, and so we had to be creative on how we try to get there. Again, we pressured; didn't get there. He was able to get a couple of those deep balls off. So, again, we pressured quite a bit -- the week before we got there; this week we didn't. I think a lot of it sometimes, you've got to win some one‐on‐one battles. That's some of the things they did and got our guys."
