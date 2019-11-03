If the Florida State football team had put together a checklist of five key things it would need to accomplish Saturday afternoon to knock off rival Miami, it might have looked something like this:

* Dominate the Hurricanes' struggling offensive line and force redshirt freshman quarterback Jarren Williams into mistakes;

* Run the ball well enough to keep the UM defense honest and open up some throwing lanes for quarterback Alex Hornibrook;

* Play a clean game with few penalties and turnovers;

* Limit the number of big plays for UM's offense and force the Hurricanes to put together lengthy drives.

* Win special teams.

None of those criteria should have taken an extraordinary effort to accomplish against a Miami team that came into Saturday game with a .500 record in its first season under a new head coach.

The Seminoles went 0-for-5.

And as a result, they suffered a 27-10 defeat to fall to 4-5 on the season and 3-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

** Don't miss out on our great Football coverage. 30-day FREE trial **

