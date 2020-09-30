The attention to detail, which had been a hallmark of then-head coach Jimbo Fisher's early years, was starting to slip. Recruiting was beginning to dip as well. And a sense of entitlement and complacency was permeating the program.

What FSU fans didn't know at the time was that cracks were already beginning to spread in the program's foundation.

From October 2011 through October 2015, the Florida State Seminoles ran roughshod over the ACC and practically every other opponent in their way. During that four-year stretch, they posted an incredible record of 52-4, won the school's third national championship and at one point reeled off an ACC-record 29 straight victories.

It was a four-year run of dominance seldom seen in college football.

Five years later, here we are.

Fisher's initial replacement has been hired and fired, and the replacement’s replacement is off to a humbling start. First-year head coach Mike Norvell is 0-2 with a home loss to Georgia Tech, which was picked to finish last in the ACC, and a 52-10 thrashing from arch rival Miami.

After dominating the Hurricanes and fellow in-state rival Florida from 2010 through 2017, posting a combined 14-2 record in those games, FSU has now lost four straight to UM and two straight to the Gators. The two losses to UF were by a combined margin of 50 points, and the last two to Miami were by a total of 59 points.

How did the Seminoles fall so far so fast?

As one might expect, it was a confluence of events that took place during the course of several years.

Over the next two days, we will take a closer look at how the FSU football program got here, and what Mike Norvell's coaching staff will have to do to help the 'Noles reclaim their winning ways.

Today: How FSU fell so far so fast

Coming Thursday: What Norvell and company can do to right the ship