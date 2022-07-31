Analysis: Strengths, areas of improvement for 2024 commit CJ Heard

Over the next few seasons FSU will lose defensive backs like Akeem Dent, Jammie Robinson, Renardo Green, Jarrian Jones and Jarques McClellion. With the commitment on Saturday of CJ Heard, FSU is on the way to replenishing the safety spot. We still expect FSU to add 1-2 more safeties for the class of 2023. Heard, a four-star 2024 prospect, already has two very talented safeties committed in Heard and Jordan Pride of Bradenton IMG Academy. With the addition of Heard, FSU now has six commitments and a class rated #2 overall. Heard joins Kameron Davis (five-star athlete), Camdon Frier (four-star receiver), Luke Kromenhoek (three-star quarterback), Keishawn Mashburn (three-star defensive end) and Pride.

What we like about Heard

He is a very gifted athlete. He plays safety but it would not surprise us to see him play some WILL linebacker in college. He is well put together and can handle playing close to the line of scrimmage. He tackles very well. You will see him come up and smack a ball carrier right in the mouth. He is an ideal safety/linebacker prospect for what you need in a defense these days. With more and more teams spreading the football out, Heard is able to stay on the field at all times. He has very good coverage skills. He has range. He is a player that gives you a ton of versatility on the defensive side of the ball.



What concerns us with Heard

He has good but not great speed. You put him in man coverage and ask him to chase a smaller/quicker receiver and Heard could get lost in space. He is a little tight-hipped. Receivers that can change direction suddenly will give him some issues. That is part of the reason why we like him as a strong safety or weakside linebacker. Size will also become an issue if Heard has to play a tight end at the next level. A 6-2 or 6-3 h-back won’t give him issues but get a 6-6 tight end that can flex outside and Heard’s size will limit him.



Final thoughts