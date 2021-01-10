Warchant TV Analysis: What FSU's getting in new commits McAdoo, Robinson
Florida State landed two new commitments on Sunday -- South Carolina defensive back Jammie Robinson announced he will be transferring to FSU, and 2022 high school prospect Quincey McAdoo also committed to the Seminoles.
In this video, Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston discusses both commitments and how they will impact the Seminoles.
Then below that, Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman gives a complete breakdown of McAdoo, who is one of the nation's top juniors.
Quincey McAdoo analysis (by Sam Spiegelman)
McAdoo is a prolific pass-catcher who is a home-run threat in the return game and has upside as a Power 5 defender. With his size, ability to cover real estate and make plays in coverage, he is a hybrid strong safety.
Florida State is believed to covet McAdoo on the offensive side of the ball, where he has reported 4.45 speed in a 6-foot-3, 173-pound frame.
As a junior, McAdoo accounted for 1,486 all-purpose yards with 16 total touchdowns, helping Clarendon compete for the Class 2A state championship. He had 53 carries for 548 yards -- 10.3 yards per clip average -- with five rushing touchdowns. McAdoo added another 26 receptions for 458 yards -- good for 17.6 yards per catch -- with eight more touchdowns receiving and two more on kickoff returns.
