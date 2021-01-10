Florida State landed two new commitments on Sunday -- South Carolina defensive back Jammie Robinson announced he will be transferring to FSU, and 2022 high school prospect Quincey McAdoo also committed to the Seminoles.

In this video, Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston discusses both commitments and how they will impact the Seminoles.

Then below that, Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman gives a complete breakdown of McAdoo, who is one of the nation's top juniors.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***