No matter how you shake out the numbers, Florida State was a mess on both sides of the football in 2019.

The ineptitude of the offense has been well documented. There was substandard play at quarterback, and the offensive line was arguably the worst among all Power Five programs. Throw in a third different offensive coordinator in three seasons, and it’s no surprise that the Seminoles finished the season ranked No. 73 in scoring offense.

The real surprise was how poorly the defense fared in 2019. Despite having six former five-star and six Rivals100 defensive recruits on the field, the Seminoles finished No. 90 in total defense, which was second worst in the ACC. To put that into perspective, the rival Florida Gators had just one five-star and three Rivals100 members playing on defense last season but finished No. 9 in total defense.

