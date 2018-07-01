Not everyone can be Marvin Bagley. Or Jonathan Isaac. Or even Dwayne Bacon.

No matter how well they played in college, most starters in the ACC are never drafted. Most, like former FSU guard Braian Angola, have to chase their pro basketball dream without shoe contracts and green rooms and any type of guarantee they'll make it to the NBA.

They're just looking for a chance.

And that's what Angola, a Colombia native who averaged 12.5 points per game for the Seminoles in 2018, got when he agreed to a deal to play for the Orlando Magic summer league team starting this week in Las Vegas.

"My mentality is just be me and do what I do," Angola said. "I feel like they have watched me play ... they like me, so I'm just going to do what I do. Play defense. Shoot open shots, shoot good shots and just play as hard as I can every single possession."

The Magic were one of four teams Angola worked out for during the months preceding the NBA Draft. And while he was hoping to hear his name called on draft night, he also understood there are only 60 available spots. And if you're not a first-round pick, then nothing is guaranteed anyway -- second-round selections often don't make NBA rosters.

"I talked to my agent and he was not discouraged," Angola said. "The chance (to get drafted) was there, but I wasn't going to be discouraged. I knew I was going to play for a team in the summer league."

And after the final pick was announced, Angola didn't have to wait long for his phone to ring.