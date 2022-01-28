 Florida State loses senior forward Malik Osborne for rest of season due to ankle injury.
Ankle injury knocks FSU senior Malik Osborne out for rest of season

Florida State senior forward Malik Osborne hasn't been himself in several weeks due to an ankle injury.

Now, the Seminoles will be without him for the rest of the season, the school announced Friday evening.

Osborne, who was FSU's second-leading scorer and leading rebounder when he first started struggling with the injury earlier this month, has been less and less effective by the game.

He has averaged less than six points per game during that stretch and finished with just three points in 19 minutes in Wednesday's loss at Georgia Tech.

Senior forward Malik Osborne will miss the rest of this season due to an ankle injury.
FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said earlier in the day that Osborne was likely out for Saturday's Virginia Tech game and might undergo season-ending surgery. The 6-foot, 9-inch senior finishes the year averaging 10.0 points and 6.9 rebounds.

The Seminoles (13-6, 6-3 in the ACC) will host the Hokies (10-10, 2-7) on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast by ABC.

