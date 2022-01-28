Ankle injury knocks FSU senior Malik Osborne out for rest of season

Florida State senior forward Malik Osborne hasn't been himself in several weeks due to an ankle injury.

Now, the Seminoles will be without him for the rest of the season, the school announced Friday evening.

Osborne, who was FSU's second-leading scorer and leading rebounder when he first started struggling with the injury earlier this month, has been less and less effective by the game.

He has averaged less than six points per game during that stretch and finished with just three points in 19 minutes in Wednesday's loss at Georgia Tech.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***