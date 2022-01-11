Another ACC undefeated goes down! FSU stuns Miami on Evans' late FTs
The ACC's two remaining undefeated teams -- in conference play -- came to the Tucker Center in Tallahassee this week.
They both left with their first defeats.
Three days after knocking off Louisville, the FSU men's basketball team stunned Miami on Tuesday night, 65-64.
The Seminoles trailed for most of the game, but Malik Osborne hit a huge 3-pointer with 27 seconds remaining to put FSU up by two points. Then after the Hurricanes responded with a 3 of their own with 7 seconds left, RayQuan Evans drew a foul with eight-tenths of a second remaining and hit both free throws to give the Seminoles the win.
FSU improves to 9-5 and 3-2 in the ACC. Miami falls to 13-4 and 5-1.
That was the Seminoles' eighth straight victory against the Hurricanes.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
FSU was led offensively by freshman Matthew Cleveland with 15 points, senior Anthony Polite with 12 and Evans with 11.
Senior Charlie Moore led UM with 20 points, including the 3-pointer that gave the Hurricanes the lead with seven seconds remaining.
FSU's next game is Saturday at 3 p.m. ET at Syracuse.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.
------------------
Discuss this with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board