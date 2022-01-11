Another ACC undefeated goes down! FSU stuns Miami on Evans' late FTs

The ACC's two remaining undefeated teams -- in conference play -- came to the Tucker Center in Tallahassee this week.

They both left with their first defeats.

Three days after knocking off Louisville, the FSU men's basketball team stunned Miami on Tuesday night, 65-64.

The Seminoles trailed for most of the game, but Malik Osborne hit a huge 3-pointer with 27 seconds remaining to put FSU up by two points. Then after the Hurricanes responded with a 3 of their own with 7 seconds left, RayQuan Evans drew a foul with eight-tenths of a second remaining and hit both free throws to give the Seminoles the win.

FSU improves to 9-5 and 3-2 in the ACC. Miami falls to 13-4 and 5-1.

That was the Seminoles' eighth straight victory against the Hurricanes.

