 FSU senior RayQuan Evans hits 2 free throws with less than a second remaining to give the 'Noles a 65-64 win over Miami.
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-11 21:13:12 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Another ACC undefeated goes down! FSU stuns Miami on Evans' late FTs

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

The ACC's two remaining undefeated teams -- in conference play -- came to the Tucker Center in Tallahassee this week.

They both left with their first defeats.

Three days after knocking off Louisville, the FSU men's basketball team stunned Miami on Tuesday night, 65-64.

The Seminoles trailed for most of the game, but Malik Osborne hit a huge 3-pointer with 27 seconds remaining to put FSU up by two points. Then after the Hurricanes responded with a 3 of their own with 7 seconds left, RayQuan Evans drew a foul with eight-tenths of a second remaining and hit both free throws to give the Seminoles the win.

FSU improves to 9-5 and 3-2 in the ACC. Miami falls to 13-4 and 5-1.

That was the Seminoles' eighth straight victory against the Hurricanes.

FSU senior forward Malik Osborne defends Miami's Kameron McGusty during Tuesday's game.
FSU senior forward Malik Osborne defends Miami's Kameron McGusty during Tuesday's game. (Melina Myers/USAToday Sports Images)

Box Score: FSU 65, Miami 64

FSU was led offensively by freshman Matthew Cleveland with 15 points, senior Anthony Polite with 12 and Evans with 11.

Senior Charlie Moore led UM with 20 points, including the 3-pointer that gave the Hurricanes the lead with seven seconds remaining.

FSU's next game is Saturday at 3 p.m. ET at Syracuse.

