Another change atop the FSU depth chart to begin Florida week

For the second straight week, there has been a change atop the Florida State football depth chart.

After Luke Kromenhoek and Brock Glenn were listed as co-starters at quarterback last week before Kromenhoek played the vast majority of the Seminoles' 41-7 win over Charleston, the true freshman is now listed as FSU's starting quarterback.

Kromenhoek appears poised to make his second straight start Saturday vs. rival Florida (6-5) at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 at Doak Campbell Stadium. Glenn is listed as the backup quarterback, returning to the role he started the season in behind DJ Uiagalelei.

"I know those guys will continue to work as we go through this week, but the expectation is that Luke will be starting, and obviously we'll go and throw everything we have into it..." Mike Norvell said in his Monday press conference. "I was pleased with Luke. He's one of those guys that I was kind of referencing that, as the game went on, you saw him really kind of settle in. I thought he did a good job of, I'd say, relaxing but kind of letting the game come to him in some regards. To be able to have three touchdown passes, made a lot of good decisions. There's some throws that he missed, some parts of different reads and progressions where I think he's going to continue to even become that much more efficient around it. I thought he did a really nice job, and throughout the course of the game, my expectation is that it will probably be the same of giving him an opportunity to go out there and continue to get better."

Elsewhere on the depth chart, there are once again two starting running back positions after the position had been consolidated to one spot the last few weeks due to injuries. Lawrance Toafili remains the starter at the first spot while Kam Davis, who returned from injury Saturday, and Roydell Williams, who Mike Norvell said may be able to return from injury this week, are listed as co-starters at the other spot.

On the offensive line, the depth chart now reflects what the starting lineup has looked like the last two weeks. TJ Ferguson is the starting left guard, backed up by Keiondre Jones, while Jacob Rizy is the starting right guard, backed up by Bryson Estes.

On defense, the only change of note is that Conrad Hussey, who was unavailable for Saturday's game, has been removed from the depth chart. Cornerback Fentrell Cypress Jr., who has missed the last two games due to injury, is still listed as a starter opposite Azareye'h Thomas. Defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., who missed Saturday's game, is also still listed as a starter.

