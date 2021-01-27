Another rout for the 'Noles; FSU Basketball trounces Miami, 81-59
On a night when they got sloppy at times and seemed to lose interest after building an early 20-point lead, the Florida State Seminoles dominated yet another ACC opponent Wednesday night.
After letting the visiting Miami Hurricanes slice their deficit to single-digits early in the second half, the FSU men's basketball team went on a 12-0 run and then sprinted away for an 81-59 victory.
"I kind of think that we're capable of doing this each night, regardless of what team it is," junior forward RaiQuan Gray said. "We just go out there and play winning basketball, sharing the ball, playing defense ... if we keep doing that we have the ability to win big like this."
The Seminoles improved to 10-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC. Miami fell to 6-9 and 2-8.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***
Box Score: No. 16 FSU 81, Miami 59
Florida State, which has now won five straight games, led by 20 points late in the first half before allowing UM to inch to within 35-23 at the break. It marked the 12th time in 12 games that the Seminoles have led at halftime.
Eight different FSU players scored at least six points for the Seminoles, who were led offensively by 11 points apiece from guards M.J. Walker and Sardaar Calhoun and forward Malik Osborne. Gray added 10 points and 11 rebounds, as he and Osborne both posted double-doubles. Osborne pulled down 10 boards.
"Let's take it all the way back to the Rice days," Osborne said with a laugh. "I think that was the last time I had a double-double. ... We're the second-tallest team in the country. There's no way anyone should be out-rebounding us. We should be dominating the boards."
They certainly did on Wednesday night.
Florida State also was dominant on the glass, commanding a 45-23 edge in rebounding.
"I think the progress we're making is our guys are maybe locking into the game plan a little better," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said. "I see some emerging that you like as a head coach, guys kind of coaching themselves a little bit on things we work on every day."
The Seminoles return to action Saturday at Georgia Tech (4 p.m., ACC Network).
Stay connected with Warchant.com for complete postgame coverage.
---------------------------
Discuss the game with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board.