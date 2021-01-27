On a night when they got sloppy at times and seemed to lose interest after building an early 20-point lead, the Florida State Seminoles dominated yet another ACC opponent Wednesday night.

After letting the visiting Miami Hurricanes slice their deficit to single-digits early in the second half, the FSU men's basketball team went on a 12-0 run and then sprinted away for an 81-59 victory.

"I kind of think that we're capable of doing this each night, regardless of what team it is," junior forward RaiQuan Gray said. "We just go out there and play winning basketball, sharing the ball, playing defense ... if we keep doing that we have the ability to win big like this."

The Seminoles improved to 10-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC. Miami fell to 6-9 and 2-8.

