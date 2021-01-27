On a night when they got sloppy at times and seemed to lose interest after building an early 20-point lead, the Florida State Seminoles dominated yet another ACC opponent Wednesday night.

After letting the visiting Miami Hurricanes slice their deficit to single-digits early in the second half, the FSU men's basketball team went on a 12-0 run and then sprinted away for an 81-59 victory.

The Seminoles improved to 10-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC. Miami fell to 6-9 and 2-8.

