Another South Florida commit: FSU lands pledge from 2023 WR

While Jacobs is not yet ranked by Rivals, he counts at least 10 scholarship offers, including several Power 5 schools such as Miami, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Indiana and Illinois.

“It was awesome. I love everything about Florida State," Jacobs said after his visit. "It’s been my dream school since I was a kid."

Vandrevius Jacobs, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver in the class of 2023, committed to FSU during an unofficial visit on Monday.

One day after the Florida State football team landed a linebacker commitment from Broward County, the Seminoles on Monday picked up a wide receiver commitment from nearby Vero Beach High School.

Even though he has been picking up major interest from several SEC and ACC programs, Jacobs said none of them matched the Seminoles.

“Florida State, this is a different vibe," he said. "They have a different mentality. When they say this is family, they really mean family. This is the school to go to.”

Jacobs is the Seminoles' third commitment for the Class of 2023 and FSU's second commitment in two days. On Sunday, the Seminoles received a pledge from 2022 Fort Lauderdale linebacker Omar Graham Jr.

While Florida State wide receivers coach Ron Dugans is Jacobs’ primary recruiter, he said that every coach on the staff had a hand in adding him to the 2023 class.

“They treat me like I am one of theirs, like family” Jacobs said. “They all contributed.”

Jacobs started making a name for himself in early 2020, when he was listed as one of the top performers at Rivals' Orlando camp.

