Antavious Woody moved from offensive line to defensive line in an effort to further his career at Florida State. But his development will now take place elsewhere.

Woody posted on Twitter on Tuesday that he will be entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3, 312-pound Woody began his career on the offensive line but shifted to defense and took a redshirt in 2022.

It's unlikely Woody could have found much playing time on defense as the Seminoles return the majority of their defensive tackles. Fabien Lovett, Darrell Jackson, Joshua Farmer, Braden Fiske, Dennis Briggs, Malcolm Ray, Ayobami Tifase and Daniel Lyons are among those competing for playing time in FSU's rotation.

A Rivals four-star offensive lineman in the class of 2022, Woody joins defensive end Derrick McLendon and linebacker Brendan Gant as FSU defensive players who have opted to transfer.

