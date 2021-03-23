It should not have been shocking that Anthony Polite hit 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range Monday night. He is statistically the best perimeter shooter on a Florida State team that led the Atlantic Coast Conference in that category. It also shouldn't have been surprising that Polite scored 22 points. Even though it was a new career high, the redshirt junior has scored in double-figures in 11 of the 20 games he's played in this season. What did make Polite's performance in Indianapolis so extraordinary -- and so impactful for the Seminoles -- was where and when it came. Just two days after FSU survived one of its worst offensive performances of the season in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Polite's hot shooting sparked a Seminole outburst in the Round of 32. He and his teammates erupted for 47 points in the second half against No. 5 seed Colorado, pulling away for a 71-53 victory that sends them into a Sweet 16 showdown on Sunday with No. 1 seed Michigan. Don't miss out on our great sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

FSU guard Anthony Polite knocked down 4 of 7 3-pointers on Monday against Colorado in the NCAA Tournament. (USAToday Sports Images)

While the No. 4-seeded Seminoles still didn't deliver one of their better offensive performances overall, it was a far cry from Saturday's 64-54 win over UNC-Greensboro. The Seminoles missed all nine of their 3-point attempts in that game. "We went 0-for-9 last game -- I think it would be impossible to do that shooting the 3," Polite said after his big night against Colorado. "We are all confident and very good shooters. Shot it and it went in, and I'm glad it did." As well as Florida State has shot the ball from long range this season -- the Seminoles lead all ACC teams at 38.2 percent from 3 -- they have struggled at times when playing away from the Tucker Center. So after their woeful shooting performance in the first round, there was reason to question whether the 'Noles would bounce back strong enough to hang with a Colorado team that hit 16 of 25 3-pointers in its NCAA Tournament opener. Polite set the tone early. The son of former FSU forward Michael Polite, who played from 1987-91, took the Seminoles' first shot of the night and drained a 3-pointer. Then after Colorado answered with a 3-pointer of its own, Polite promptly hit another from long range. By the end of the night, he had hit 8 of 12 shots from the field while adding five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Polite is now shooting 44.0 percent from 3-point range on the season (33-for-75), which leads FSU and would be the best in the ACC if he had enough attempts to qualify for the league standings.