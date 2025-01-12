Antonio Cromartie Jr. set to decide quickly after wrapping FSU visit

While his mom and dad were on campus for their son's official visit, and Cromartie Jr. said his parents "loved" it, the weekend was for their son to map out his path and see if FSU is his college destination. A decision is coming very soon, with Cromartie Jr. saying he will announce his commitment on Monday.

Cromartie Jr., a three-star cornerback from Carrollton, Ga., is a legacy prospect with a famous last name. He's the son of FSU cornerback Antonio Cromartie (2003-05), who was an All-ACC first-team pick in his sophomore season and played in the NFL from 2006-16.

"I’ve seen three coaches come through here," Cromartie Jr. said. "Something about coach Norvell is just something special. He’s trying to build something special. He really cares about this program. He really loves to coach this program."

Antonio Cromartie Jr. didn't need the tour. Been there, done that as a frequent visitor to Florida State's campus with his parents to see games and catch up with friends in Tallahassee.

Cromartie Jr. spent time this weekend with Norvell as well as cornerbacks coach Patrick Surtain.

"Visit was good, just having all the conversation with all of the coaches, coach Surtain, coach Norvell," Cromartie Jr. said. "Just building those relationships. Family loved it. It felt good to be out here."

The offer from FSU is enticing. Cromartie Jr. plans to commit on Monday and he will be able to sign on Feb. 5.

"It feels great to have the opportunity," Cromartie Jr. said. "Blessed to have the opportunity to continue the legacy here, having the opportunity to do that and make an impact on the field."

After his conversations with FSU's coaches, Cromartie Jr. feels he could fit in at boundary corner, safety or nickel.

"They said I could be a versatile player, play anywhere in the secondary," Cromartie Jr. said. "Just make an impact on the field. Just find a way to play anywhere."

Cromartie Jr. said he has been checking in with friend and high school teammate Shamar Arnoux, who signed with the Seminoles in December and enrolled early. The message, to no surprise, is to be prepared to work.

"That’s my guy," Cromartie Jr. said. "He just said, ‘It’s just different. The work is different. You got to come here and work.’ That’s the first thing he told me. They’re not going to just hand it to you just because of who I am. That’s something I like. I don’t want to be handed anything. I want to earn everything that I got. Just coming in with that mindset."