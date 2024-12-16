Arkansas OL transfer Addison Nichols impressed by Herb Hand on FSU visit

As he enters his redshirt junior season, Addison Nichols is looking for his final school.

Originally a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, the Norcross, Ga., native is transferring for the second time this offseason, leaving Arkansas after one season after beginning his career with two seasons at Tennessee.

Nichols had some familiarity with Florida State head coach Mike Norvell from his original recruiting process before he took a visit to Tallahassee on Monday. A big part of the reason for this visit was to get to know new FSU offensive line coach Herb Hand and see if he could see himself spending his final two seasons of eligibility in Tallahassee.

"I was really trying to get to know coach Hand today, what he can do for me development-wise and how he can make me the best offensive lineman possible..." Nichols said Monday evening as he left his one-day visit. "I think he's an incredible guy. We spent a lot of time talking about development and technique and what he can do for me. He's got a great reputation and does a great job developing guys."

While Nichols' time at Arkansas was limited to one year, he made quite the instant impact on the Razorbacks' program. He started all 12 of their regular-season games at center and graded out favorably according to Pro Football Focus with a 76.4 pass-blocking grade and a 66.0 run-blocking grade.

Nichols confirmed that FSU is also courting him to play center and be a potential replacement for multi-year starter Maurice Smith.

The trip to FSU also allowed Nichols to build a stronger bond with Norvell, who he said he hadn't talked to a ton.

"It was very great," Nichols said of his talk with the FSU head coach. "He's a high-energy guy and he wants someone that brings energy every day."

The chance to play for a program of FSU's caliber is also something that stands out to Nichols.

"There's obviously a lot of history here at FSU," Nichols said. "It's always a place that you want to check out."

This was Nichols' second visit since entering the portal on Dec. 11. He previously visited SMU and said he's also talking to Ole Miss but doesn't have a visit to Oxford or anywhere else set up at the moment.

Nichols doesn't have a specific timeline for his decision, but simply said, "The sooner the better."

As for what he's looking for in his next school?

"I want a place that feels like home and that will give me the opportunity to be the best possible player I can be."