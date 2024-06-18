The path out of the College World Series loser's bracket is quite daunting.

After losing to Tennessee on Friday night, Florida State was tasked with winning four straight elimination games in a span of five days to keep its season alive.

Sunday's game against Virginia was relatively easy to manage with a strong start from Carson Dorsey and a solid relief appearance from Brennen Oxford.

But Tuesday's matchup vs. North Carolina proved to be a greater challenge in terms of how to approach it. Injuries have left the Seminoles with only two true starters and while they have a handful of bullpen arms they have relied on this postseason, you can't use the same bunch of guys each day in such a compressed timeline.

Two guys who haven't been a huge part of that postseason plan were Andrew Armstrong and Connor Hults.

Hults made four appearances in FSU's first seven NCAA Tournament games, but wasn't very effective, allowing a combined three runs on eight hits over 4.1 NCAAT innings.

Armstrong hadn't made any appearances in the NCAA Tournament, last appearing as the starting pitcher in FSU's ACC Semifinal win over Wake Forest and struggling for much of the back half of FSU's 2024 season.

But in the type of moment that can only really happen in postseason college baseball, these two pitchers combined to limit UNC's offense to three earned runs while recording 26 of the 27 outs Tuesday that kept FSU's season alive with a 9-5 win over the Tar Heels.

"Those guys have been picking up for me all year," Armstrong said after the win. "I had a really rough second half of the year, I've struggled. And it seems like every time someone comes out of the pen and really picks up for me or the offense scores eight, nine, 10 runs like they did today. It felt really good to step up and get us through the first half of that game, get us going."

Over his last eight appearances before Tuesday, Armstrong had allowed 20 earned runs over 13.2 innings for a 13.60 ERA. He hadn't pitched in 24 days.

But desperate times called for desperate measures and that's where FSU found itself when it tasked the senior lefty with starting vs. UNC with the team's season on the line.

Armstrong worked a 1-2-3 inning with relative ease and then when he was warming up before the second inning, he felt something in his side start to hurt. He had tweaked the same oblique that sidelined him last fall into the preseason.

All of a sudden, his low-90s fastballs were sitting in the mid 80s, prompting a visit from head coach Link Jarrett.

"He asked me if I think I could pitch through it and I said, 'Yes," Armstrong recalled.

Added Jarrett, "When you tell me you're fine and I'm looking at the scoreboard and it says 83 and your changeup is normally 81, you can tell me that but I can tell what's going on."

After a few more warmup pitches to prove he could continue, Armstrong got a double play to work around a leadoff single, throwing a scoreless second inning. Dealing with the pain he was pitching through, Armstrong was audibly grunting as he delivered pitches that, while not as fast as normal for him, were effective at inducing quite a bit of weak contact.

"I don't normally grunt too much. That was probably my pain..." Armstrong said. "Everybody is going through something this time of year. Everybody that goes out there, pitchers, hitters, something is bugging them. Nobody is feeling 100%. Those guys have been picking up for me all year when I've been struggling so it felt good to be able to do that for them today."