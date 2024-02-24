"You hear me talk a lot about our defense," Jarrett said. "Today it stood out. There were some very nice plays. Left field - Ferrer's ball in the gap. It was tough too. With the wind it was awkward out there today. DeAmez... that's as high on that wall as you can go to bring the ball back down and he did it... you could sense that the defensive savviness was good today."

Arnold did not do it alone, however, as Florida State played its best game yet defensively, with multiple athletic plays to keep Western Carolina off the board. DeAmez Ross made a leaping play in the fourth inning to prevent an extra base hit and Jaime Ferrer followed suit with a diving catch in left field in the 6th.

"That was as good as I've seen him (Arnold)," Head Coach Link Jarrett said postgame. "That was sharp. The velocity for him is important and it was there today - it was there the whole time... He's maturing. I think the work that he does in the weight room has helped him and what Micah (Posey) does in the bullpen. It's all coming together for him."

Sophomore left-hander Jamie Arnold continued his strong start to the season on Saturday as he struck out a career-high 11 batters in six innings less than a week after setting his previous career-high at seven strikeouts. Arnold's strong day helped the Seminoles (5-0) to an 8-4 victory in Game 2 against Western Carolina (3-3) to take the series against the Cantamounts.

After missing some early opportunities, Florida State opened the scoring in the third inning with a sacrifice bunt by Ross. The game broke open with two runs in the 6th inning and four runs in the 7th, as Florida State took a commanding 7-0 lead on a flurry of extra base hits.

Second baseman Drew Faurot continued his hot weekend of hitting - adding two doubles and a triple as part of a perfect day at the plate from the sophomore UCF transfer. His triple was the first of his career. Catcher Jaxson West also earned the first triple of his career and his first multi-hit ballgame. Both players have been able to find early success in he opening weeks of the season playing for their hometown team.

"They wanted to be here - they want to do this," Jarrett said on Faurot and West. "It is unique. Everywhere you go people know you and everything these guys do nowadays is out there but when it's your hometown it does have a little more weight... They are clearly in a good spot and comfortable with how the season has started. I'm proud of them. They played well. That's a good ball game by two hometown guys that turned it up today for us when we needed it."

Freshman left-hander Hudson Rowan came on in relief of Arnold in the 7th inning and while he got through the 7th inning clean, the 8th inning was a bit more tumultuous. Rowan surrendered a two-run homer run to WCU's Trent Turner and walked a pair of batters before being relieved by junior right-hander Joe Charles. Charles could not stop the bleeding as Western Carolina plated four runs in the 8th inning to cut into Florida State's big lead, 8-4.

The score stayed there however, as left-hander Brennen Oxford closed out the game in the 9th inning to clinch the series for Florida State.

"We have to execute a little bit better in moments out of the bullpen," Jarrett said. "We talk about it, 'is the matchup there?'. I think it most cases it probably was with who we went to to give them an opportunity. Ox was good - to slow it down and finish it. I think you saw flashes of what Rowan is capable of. He is similar to Jamie. Different arm slot but he has similar fastball stuff. Joe (Charles) has got to be on it better."