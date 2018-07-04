Mike Martin Jr. thinks it has a chance to be one of the best recruiting classes in recent years for Florida State Baseball.

In a couple of days, he'll know for sure.

The deadline for amateur players to sign with Major League Baseball teams is at 5 p.m. on Friday, and the Seminoles appear to be in good shape with all six of their remaining drafted signees -- including a pair of high school All-Americans in Nander De Sedas and Elijah Cabell.

So far, the only FSU commitment to go pro is Lakeland third baseman Brandon Howlett, who signed with the Boston Red Sox after being taken in the 21st round.

"They're all here," Martin Jr. said. "They're all saying the right things. They've been here two weeks, getting into the college rhythm. The enjoy each other's company. The trainers and strength and conditioning guys are just raving about them. They seem to have a teamwork and togetherness and bond, so I think it's going to be hard for people to pry them away."

De Sedas was projected to be an early first-round pick after a stellar summer in 2017, but he didn't have a great senior season at Montverde Academy. He also had a big asking price. And before the draft, he let pro teams know that if they didn't plan on hitting that number, then he was going to attend FSU.

De Sedas ended up being drafted in the 29th round by the Milwaukee Brewers. It's doubtful -- but not impossible -- that he signs before the deadline.

Cabell's addition to the 2018 recruiting class was a wonderful June surprise for the Seminoles. He originally signed to play with LSU, which beat out FSU in the initial recruiting battle.

But two current LSU outfielders who were drafted, Antoine Duplantis and Zach Warren, look to be returning to school for the 2019 season. That left nowhere for Cabell to play. So he asked for -- and was granted -- his release by the LSU coaching staff.

That's when the story turned a bit surreal.

Because Cabell, a 14th-round pick by the Brewers, didn't decide to switch to Florida State until the middle of June, there was hardly any time to get him into summer school. And his mom had never even seen the campus.

So Martin Jr. organized an impromptu visit for Cabell and his mother. It just so happened to be the weekend before the first day of summer school.

"Look," Martin Jr. told Cabell. "You need to bring full-size sheets for a full-size bed. You need to bring towels. Everything else is in the apartment. But your baseball stuff ... you've got to bring it all. Because you're not leaving. ... You've got school at 8 a.m. the next morning."

"Sure enough, they liked it," Martin Jr. said. "We did it. She went back home and he stayed. He hasn't left yet."

The longtime Florida State hitting coach is spending July 4 in Atlanta watching yet another showcase tournament, trying to help build yet another stellar recruiting class.

After landing a group that included potential stars C.J. Van Eyk and Reese Albert last summer, Martin Jr. thinks the Seminoles have hit another home run with the Class of 2018. Despite the fact that head coach Mike Martin Sr. is entering the final year of his coaching career and a replacement likely won't be named until after the 2019 season.

"It goes to what we're selling," Martin Jr. said. "It's a neat place. It's a special place. It's different. The fans are into it. They're incredibly loyal. And it's the family environment that '11' (Martin Sr.) has created. And even with the uncertainly of who is going to be their coach, we pushed through it.

"I'm dang proud of what we accomplished."

Also of note, FSU All-America catcher Cal Raleigh has still yet to sign a deal either. He was the team's leading hitter in 2018 and was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the third round.

With just days left before the deadline, an agreement has yet to be reached.

Obviously, there is a long history of last-day, last-minute, last-second signings in the Major League Baseball Draft. Just because Raleigh hasn't inked a contract yet doesn't mean he's not going to. The odds are still heavily in the favor of his signing.

The last FSU junior to turn down a substantial signing bonus offer to return to Florida State for a senior year was James Ramsey in 2012.

