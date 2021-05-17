As FSU football recruiting heats up, here are 12 key targets to watch
The Florida State football staff already has nine commitments for the 2022 class and an impressive No. 8 national recruiting ranking, following the recent commitments of QB A.J. Duffy and OL Aliou Bah.
With in-person recruiting about to open up in two weeks, now is a great time to look at the 12 key prospects who likely are at the top of the Seminoles' list moving forward.
TWELVE TARGETS TO WATCH FOR FSU
The Skinny on Glover & FSU; Why he's on the 12 targets to watch
This continues to be an FSU-Georgia Tech battle. I have a Forecast in for Florida State, and I feel quite good about that pick. Glover plans to officially visit FSU in June, and that is when I expect him to pull the trigger in this recruitment. Glover seems the most likely to jump in with this class, and with only one spot left for this position, I would lean toward him getting that spot as of today. That could change as more backs visit FSU, but as of now Glover would be my pick.
The Skinny on Alston & FSU; Why he's on the 12 targets to watch
This is an interesting one as Alston has set up official visits to a few schools but not to FSU yet. I'm told he wants to take that official visit for the Notre Dame game. Alston also has indicated that he hopes to have a decision before the season or during the season, so as long as that visit happens, I think this is definitely one to monitor. Otherwise, I would lean toward him ending up with Georgia Tech at this stage if it's not FSU.
Alston is very close with FSU QB commit AJ Duffy and a few of the other FSU commits, including DB/WR Travis Hunter. Alston seems to be enjoying the recruiting process, so this one takes a lot of turns. Some days it is Michigan, then it's Georgia Tech and then sometimes FSU. The visits should tell us plenty in this race. Now if you asked me who FSU wanted more, I would say Alston maybe a little bit more.
