As FSU football recruiting heats up, here are 12 key targets to watch

The Skinny on Alston & FSU; Why he's on the 12 targets to watch

This is an interesting one as Alston has set up official visits to a few schools but not to FSU yet. I'm told he wants to take that official visit for the Notre Dame game. Alston also has indicated that he hopes to have a decision before the season or during the season, so as long as that visit happens, I think this is definitely one to monitor. Otherwise, I would lean toward him ending up with Georgia Tech at this stage if it's not FSU.

Alston is very close with FSU QB commit AJ Duffy and a few of the other FSU commits, including DB/WR Travis Hunter. Alston seems to be enjoying the recruiting process, so this one takes a lot of turns. Some days it is Michigan, then it's Georgia Tech and then sometimes FSU. The visits should tell us plenty in this race. Now if you asked me who FSU wanted more, I would say Alston maybe a little bit more.