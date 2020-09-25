Thanks in large part to FSU's disappointing performance in a season-opening loss to Georgia Tech, few college football analysts are giving the Seminoles much of a chance to pull off the upset. But instead of using that disrespect as motivation, the Seminoles insist they are ignoring it completely.

"The mood's been great," sophomore running back Jashaun Corbin said of FSU's recent practices. "We don't worry about none of the outside -- I guess noise -- that's been buzzing around."

There is plenty of noise, however.

For starters, Florida State won't have head coach Mike Norvell on the sidelines, thanks to a positive test for the coronavirus last week. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will run the show during the game, and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham will call the plays -- with plenty of pregame input from Norvell.

Quarterback James Blackman and his receivers have shouldered the lion's share of criticism for FSU's poor season-opening performance on offense. The Seminole scored just 13 points and barely cracked the 300-yard plateau against a Georgia Tech defense that was not very good in 2019 and then got torched this past Saturday by UCF.

Is there a chance this Saturday could go any better?

Perhaps.

For all of the early season hype on Miami, there should be opportunities for the FSU offense to make big plays. In just two games, the Hurricanes have given up 36 plays of 10 yards or more. That's more than all but six teams in the country.