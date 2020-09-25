As heavy underdogs on big stage, FSU sees huge opportunity at Miami
Only one of the last six games in the rivalry has been decided by more than five points. And as average as the Florida State football program has been during the past few seasons, the Miami Hurricanes have been only marginally better.
FSU was a combined 11-14 in 2018 and 2019, while UM was 13-13.
Yet after landing a few high-profile transfers during the off-season and getting off to a much better start to 2020, the Hurricanes suddenly are a substantial favorite for this year’s battle. The betting line has risen from nine points to 11 or 12, with one day remaining before Saturday's game at Hard Rock Stadium (7:30 p.m., ABC).
Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
Thanks in large part to FSU's disappointing performance in a season-opening loss to Georgia Tech, few college football analysts are giving the Seminoles much of a chance to pull off the upset. But instead of using that disrespect as motivation, the Seminoles insist they are ignoring it completely.
"The mood's been great," sophomore running back Jashaun Corbin said of FSU's recent practices. "We don't worry about none of the outside -- I guess noise -- that's been buzzing around."
There is plenty of noise, however.
For starters, Florida State won't have head coach Mike Norvell on the sidelines, thanks to a positive test for the coronavirus last week. Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will run the show during the game, and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham will call the plays -- with plenty of pregame input from Norvell.
Quarterback James Blackman and his receivers have shouldered the lion's share of criticism for FSU's poor season-opening performance on offense. The Seminole scored just 13 points and barely cracked the 300-yard plateau against a Georgia Tech defense that was not very good in 2019 and then got torched this past Saturday by UCF.
Is there a chance this Saturday could go any better?
Perhaps.
For all of the early season hype on Miami, there should be opportunities for the FSU offense to make big plays. In just two games, the Hurricanes have given up 36 plays of 10 yards or more. That's more than all but six teams in the country.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news