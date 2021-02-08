 Early enrollee DL Joshua Farmer has goals set high for FSU football career
As long as he's a 'Nole, Farmer not worried about position, competition

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Of the 17 high school and junior college prospects in Florida State's 2021 signing class, none committed as early as Joshua Farmer.

The defensive lineman from nearby Gadsden County jumped on board with the Seminoles in January of 2020 -- nearly four months before any other player in this class and a full year before he would be able to enroll.

And he never looked back.

Not when the Seminoles went 3-6 during Mike Norvell's first season.

Not when they landed several more high school defensive linemen for the 2021 class.

And not even when FSU signed a pair of grad transfer defensive linemen in the form of former South Carolina standout Keir Thomas and former Georgia Bulldog Jermaine Johnson.

"It's all I really ever wanted," Farmer said of becoming a Seminole. "When I first came on my unofficial [visit], I knew I wanted to be here. It's just home. I knew this is what I wanted."

Farmer paid attention to each of those other linemen signing with Florida State, of course. How could he not? Part of the reason he wanted to enroll early was so he could earn a spot in the rotation as a freshman.

But after growing up so close to Florida State and wanting to be a Seminole for so long, the Gadsden County product was not about to be deterred from his dream.

