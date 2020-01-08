And he said their pitch is fairly simple, especially when it comes to offensive players: Just look at the track record of new head coach Mike Norvell.

"This is a school for playmakers," Johnson said. "Offensively, check Coach Norvell's resume in what he does with running backs. Any time you are a playmaker, he's going to find ways to put the ball in your hands. I just want to make sure we are very honest with all the guys and what they are getting into. We want smart kids, and we want tough kids."

This is not Johnson's first opportunity to be on Norvell's staff. He served as Memphis' wide receivers coach for two years before making the move to Tennessee for the 2018 and '19 seasons.

While the Volunteers certainly didn't want him to leave Knoxville and even made him a counter-offer to keep him in place, Johnson said he felt compelled to rejoin Norvell in Tallahassee.

"I trust him," Johnson said. "And the biggest thing is I want to help him build this and put FSU back where they belong -- and that's on top. I was very intrigued by him asking me to come back here."