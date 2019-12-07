Assistant Coaching nuggets: Top candidates to join Norvell's FSU staff
The first order of business for newly hired Florida State football coach Mike Norvell, who will be formally introduced on Sunday, will be completing his coaching staff and hitting the road recruiting.
Warchant is already gathering information on Norvell's top assistant coaching targets, including his offensive and defensive coordinators.
Check back with this thread below for all the latest info:
***ASSISTANT COACHING NUGGETS (12/7, 8:40 p.m.)
