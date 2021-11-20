At Boston College, FSU football team plans to match power with power

"It's going to be an absolute battle," Florida State football coach Mike Norvell said this week, as his Seminoles prepared for today's trip to BC (noon, ACC Network). "And we are fully aware of that."

But since Boston College first joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2005, one fact has remained constant: The Eagles are going to play a physical brand of football, and they're going to challenge opponents to either match their toughness or find a way through speed and athletic ability to overcome it.

BOSTON -- The names may change on the players' uniforms. The coaching staff may turn over.

There have been times during this past decade-and-a-half when FSU has overwhelmed Boston College with its speed on the edges and its quickness near the line of scrimmage. But this would not appear to be one of those years.

While the 2021 Seminoles have turned in their share of explosive plays on offense, Norvell has pushed this team to make toughness its calling card. It's an approach that suits the Seminoles' run-first mentality on offense and their attacking front-four on defense.

So in this particular trip to Chestnut Hill, with temperatures expected to be in the mid-40s, FSU will be looking to match power with power.

"You have to get your mind [ready] for it," Norvell said. "It's a mindset. It's attitude. Approach. I love games like that. Because at the end of the day, you're going to see who's willing to invest. Who's willing to give. Who's willing to push.

"Both sides, at some point, are going to get knocked down on Saturday. Can you get back up and can you continue to push forward? That's all in a mindset."

Florida State (4-6, 3-4 in the ACC) has displayed that type of tenacity at various points of this season, but perhaps most notably in last week's 31-28 victory against rival Miami. The Seminoles saw an early 17-point lead vanish, and they actually fell behind by eight points in the fourth quarter before rallying for two late scores to snare the win.

The fact that they capped it off with a 1-yard touchdown plunge with all 22 players on the field bunched up at the line of scrimmage seemed only fitting.

And the Seminoles hope to bring that same physicality into today's battle with the Eagles (6-4, 2-4).

* ALSO SEE: FSU Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: 'Noles at Boston College

Boston College started this season with four consecutive non-conference victories but lost starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec to injury along the way. The Eagles then lost four straight ACC games before Jurkovec returned and they knocked off Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech in back-to-back weeks.

"They got their quarterback returned a few weeks back; they're playing really well," Norvell said. "He is one of the better quarterbacks that we have in this league -- one of the better quarterbacks in the country. ...

"They're undefeated with him here this season. They've won a lot of games the last two years when he's in the lineup."