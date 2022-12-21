Quindarrius Jones signed his National Letter of Intent with Florida State on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound Jones is a three-star athlete who has been committed to FSU since June 11 after receiving an offer from the Seminoles four days earlier. He played wide receiver and outside linebacker for his high school in 2022, also competing in camps as a defensive backs.

Jones publicly shut down the rest of his recruitment. He took his official visit to Florida State on November 25 and FSU head coach Mike Norvell visited Jones in Mississippi on Dec. 3.

FSU is stocking up on defensive backs in the 2023 class, landing commitments from Kenton Kirkland and JaBril Rawls. Edwin Joseph is also set to make his decision on Wednesday.

Charles Fishbein on Jones: Jones is listed as a three-star prospect. Turn on his film and you will be impressed. He comes downhill and will try and punish the ball carrier. He does not mind contact. He has the size to come up and help in the run game. He can also help cover a tight end or back in space.

Pat Burnham on Jones: He is an extremely good athlete who could play on either side of the ball. Competes hard, runs extremely well. At wide receiver he displays excellent ball skills and concentration. He is a physical player on defense who can play near the line of scrimmage or in space. It will be interesting to see where he eventually ends up position wise for FSU.

For Jones' Hudl highlights, click here.