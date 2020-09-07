Three of the positions have essentially been penciled in for months -- left tackle Darius Washington, left guard Dontae Lucas and right tackle Devontay Love-Taylor. The other two were revealed on Monday with the rest of the Seminoles' depth chart.

The experimentation began in the spring and continued through the first few weeks of preseason camp. Finally, a little more than one week ago, FSU's coaches came up with what they believe will be their best combination.

After another brutal season for Florida State's offensive line -- one that was punctuated by a combined 12 sacks in the final two games -- the Seminoles' new coaching staff was determined to explore every possible option in 2020.

Redshirt freshman Maurice Smith will start at center, and redshirt senior Baveon Johnson will start at right guard.

"I think that five combination was the most productive, play in and play out, through the fall camp," offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham said.

It is a much different-looking group than the one that suited up late in 2019, when the Seminoles surrendered eight sacks to rival Florida and four to Arizona State. All five starters are either new to the first-team offense, are back from injury or are lining up in a new position.

The biggest surprise of the group, by far, is Smith earning the top spot at center. The former Miami Central High standout showed potential in four games last fall, but few outside the program would have predicted he would get the nod over two fifth-year seniors -- Johnson and Andrew Boselli.

What Smith brings is an impressive combination of quickness and strength, at 6-foot-3 and 286 pounds. And FSU's coaches say he has come a long way in learning the mental demands of the position.

"He's got great athleticism," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "He's really shown a consistent physicality at the position. As he's grown in his understanding of what to do, the physicality that he's bringing to the position is something that I'm really pleased with in his development."

Said Dillingham: "That's a guy who's super athletic, super powerful for his size. So I think his athleticism and his strength -- because he is a strong guy for his size -- allows us to be extremely flexible up there."