 FSU football makes push for athletic Michigan OT Ru'Quan Buckley
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-30 07:40:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Athletic Michigan offensive tackle eager to get closer look at FSU Football

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
Wyoming, Mich., standout Ru'Quan Buckley is listed in the Rivals database as a three-star defensive end, and he can certainly play that position at the next level.

But the Florida State football team is targeting him as an offensive tackle, and the Seminoles extended an offer to the athletic big man last week.

When discussing that offer with Warchant on Monday, Buckley said he now measures in at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds and added that he's been staying busy this summer, preparing for his senior seasons in both sports he loves.

"I've been working out a lot with weights in football and then I've also been playing AAU basketball," Buckley said.

The FSU football staff has made a strong impression on Michigan lineman Ru'Quan Barkley.
While hoops is something he enjoys and has been playing throughout high school, football is where Buckley has been garnering headlines. He now holds 22 offers, with Florida State being the most recent.

"I was very excited to get that one because I've been building a great relationship with Coach Atkins (FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins) for several months. I like him a lot. They are one of my top [schools]."

The athletic lineman said Atkins has made a strong impression with both his football knowledge and his ability to connect on a personal level.

"He's a funny guy, makes jokes, but I also feel comfortable talking to him," Buckley said. "He's also taught me a lot stuff with the offensive line position. He has taught me how to improve my technique. Florida State likes me at the offensive tackle position. Coach Atkins likes my aggressiveness."

The three-star prospect said some schools in his recruitment are beginning to stand out from the rest, and FSU is that group.

