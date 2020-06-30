Wyoming, Mich., standout Ru'Quan Buckley is listed in the Rivals database as a three-star defensive end, and he can certainly play that position at the next level.

But the Florida State football team is targeting him as an offensive tackle, and the Seminoles extended an offer to the athletic big man last week.

When discussing that offer with Warchant on Monday, Buckley said he now measures in at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds and added that he's been staying busy this summer, preparing for his senior seasons in both sports he loves.

"I've been working out a lot with weights in football and then I've also been playing AAU basketball," Buckley said.

