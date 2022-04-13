Atkins goes in depth on each position after FSU spring practice

Here are some of the highlights of what he had to say.

And while Atkins didn't quite answer the questions about the portal, he did go in-depth on every other aspect of the offense on Wednesday.

Would he be in the market for someone in the transfer portal? At any of these positions? Or, specifically, the offensive line?

What did he think of the development of the quarterbacks? How would he assess the receiver room? What did he think of the tight ends? How would he rate the running backs after the spring?

There were a lot of questions for Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins on Wednesday during his post-spring interview session with the media.

We'll start with the quarterbacks.

Atkins was asked if he thought the Seminoles would stand pat at that position or maybe look at someone in the portal. The first-year FSU coordinator said he liked what he had seen from the three quarterbacks — starter Jordan Travis and backups Tate Rodemaker and A.J. Duffy — and it didn't sound like they were going to be looking hard at bringing in a fourth.

"We have belief in all three,' Atkins said. "Starting with the youngest, throwing a guy in there like A.J. and giving him the whole playbook and not holding anything back, watching him operate was good. You've got to remember he just got here. He should be at prom. Or English 4. And he's already here picking up the playbook, which is awesome.

"Then you've got a guy like Tate, who is in a true progression of quarterback play. Where he's going into really his second season of full work at the quarterback position, so he's able to develop right on time."



Then, there's Travis. Atkins couldn't say enough positive things about the returning starter. Not just in his play and development this spring, but his leadership skills. He said Travis’ teammates believe in him, fully, and he carries himself like that on and off the practice field.

Near the end of the interview, Atkins even said that it wasn't head coach Mike Norvell's offense or his own offense.

"It's Jordan Travis' offense …," Atkins said. "We're very comfortable with the room. And I'm very pleased with their progression."

Moving onto the wide receivers, which was the weakness of the offense a season ago, Atkins said he again liked what he saw from that group.

Not only has it helped to have two transfers like Mycah Pittman and Johnny Wilson add play-making ability, Atkins said, but he thinks the returners have raised their game to compete with the new guys.

"Everybody is focused on Mycah and Johnny and Deuce (Spann) because they're like the new toys," Atkins said. "And I knew that was going to be a positive experience. But guys like Malik (McClain) had a really good spring. He really showcased himself.

"Ja'Khi Douglas, he stepped up a lot this spring and made some plays even last season. He's been a force and a competitor. Keyshawn (Helton) is still battling out there. ... And then you have Pokey (Wilson). And he's still lighting it up. He still has those splash moments. So, I've enjoyed not only the new guys' progression into the room, but the other guys stepping up."

As for the running back room, Atkins couldn't hide his enthusiasm.

He said Lawrance Toafili had gained a lot of strength and confidence and now doesn't look like a "skinny guy playing running back" anymore. He praised Treshaun Ward as well and said he's as explosive as ever. And he also had positive things to say about D.J. Williams.

But he then was asked what he liked from Oregon transfer Trey Benson, who had 77 yards on seven carries in the spring game on Saturday.

"I'll give him credit because he had some adverse moments," Atkins said. "We challenged him on some things, and he's really responded. Even from carrying the football to how we do things to just a different style and approach to how we do here. And he's been open arms, loving it, and it feels like he's already been here for a while.

"He fits right in."

Atkins was also asked about the tight end position.

Specifically who he thought was the blocker out of that group.

He didn't give an answer to that question, but then rattled off a whole bunch of names from that segment and how he was pleased with the development of each one. He said he wanted to give special mention to that position group because they always do what they're asked to do.