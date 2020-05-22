Atkins, Thomsen share thoughts on FSU football, O-Line, tight ends
Alex Atkins remembers a time when college football fans acted as if offensive linemen were invisible.
During his playing days at Tennessee-Martin, Atkins said, the quarterbacks and skill position players seemed to get all the credit when things went well and all the blame when things went poorly.
So even though he coaches a position group that has faced immense scrutiny during the past few years, Florida State's first-year offensive line coach insists he's happy that people are at least noticing the big guys up front these days.
"I'm enjoying that offensive line play is getting this light shined upon it," Atkins said Thursday during a video Q&A session with Seminole Boosters. "When I played ... nobody really talked about O-Line play. It was always the guys scoring those touchdowns. And it is good to see [recognition of] how important the offensive line is."
Atkins was joined during the interview with deputy head coach/tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, with whom he will work closely at Florida State.
While Thomsen primarily will handle the tight ends, he has spent much of his career as an offensive line coach. So the pair of assistant coaches explained that they will work hand-in-hand with head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham when it comes to devising and teaching the blocking schemes in the Seminoles' offense.
"When I coached the offensive line position, it was always valuable for me to have a tight ends coach who understood all the communication, all the calls," Thomsen said. "I'm super excited about working with Alex in that way, because I think our system can really take advantage of what defenses give you -- if the guys know what they're doing and the communication is right."
Atkins, who joined Norvell's staff after one year as offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Charlotte and the previous three years in similar positions at Tulane, said the opportunity to work with this staff was a major attraction.
As a matter of fact, Atkins said, he was a student of Norvell's offensive system long before he was offered a position on the FSU staff. He called the first-year Seminoles head coach an offensive "mastermind" and said Norvell has a knack for dictating terms to opposing defenses.
"We were in the same conference -- I was at Tulane, he was at Memphis," Atkins said. "So we faced each other; we were on the same side (of the conference). So I got to see it in person also a couple times, which was not too fun. ...
"I was already stealing a lot of his information (laughing). So now I can do it to his face, instead of behind his back."
With college football coaches not currently allowed to meet with their players in person because of the coronavirus pandemic, Atkins, Thomsen and the Seminoles' other coaches have been teaching concepts and schemes via Zoom video conferencing.
It's not ideal, but it's better than nothing -- which is what they had when the sport was originally shut down in mid-March.
With any luck, the Seminoles are hopeful they'll be able to start hands-on instruction in the not-too-distant future.
"That's really been good," Thomsen said of the video meetings. "We've been able to get a lot of the concepts across to the guys, and they're doing a good job of learning those big-picture. But we're ready to get on the grass when everything's safe to do so. We're just excited to get out here with these guys and put the practical part of learning it on the grass to use."
The NCAA is allowing schools to provide instruction to student-athletes for up to eight hours each week, and Thomsen said the Seminoles are trying to use that time as wisely as possible. There is plenty of teaching taking place, but the veteran assistant coach said it's also important that the coaches recognize how difficult this experience has been for the players.
During his meeting with the tight ends on Thursday, Thomsen gave the players a pep talk about keeping their eyes focused on their long-term goals.
"This is a very, very challenging situation for them," Thomsen said. "This is unprecedented in college football. We've never seen this. So it's challenging for coaches, but it's really more challenging for the players. They don't know what to expect. They don't know how it's going to unfold. So what I'm most excited about is to see the response to that.
"They've responded really well since spring break, since all this went down. But now, there appears to be some sort of transition about to occur with college football. What is that going to be? And how do we handle it? And then a long season ahead of you with challenges that we've never faced, in terms of testing and being safe, and doing it as safely as possible. Are there going to be fans? How many? Are there going to be interruptions? I'm just excited to see how the kids handle that."
Because FSU was able to conduct only three practices in the spring before everything came to a halt, the Seminoles have had a lot of ground to make up during the past two months. And Thomsen acknowledged that it has been particularly arduous for FSU's tight ends, given all the demands placed on that position in Norvell's offense.
Not only do they have to be able to help the offensive line with blocking, but they are used in a variety of ways in the passing game.
"It is a challenging position," Thomsen said. "And it's really challenging in Coach Norvell's offense, because we force them to learn all the different potential spots -- whether that's in the backfield, attached at the line of scrimmage, in the slot, and even outside. They'll line up in all those different spots. So they don't really just learn what they do, they learn the whole concept. Fortunately, we have some very smart guys here at Florida State ... and that's a prerequisite to that position when we recruit it.
"A guy's got to be smart, and got to be able to put the whole thing together."
Watch the entire interview below for additional comments from Thomsen and Atkins about Norvell, Dillingham, offensive line play and their early impressions of Tallahassee.
