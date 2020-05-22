Alex Atkins remembers a time when college football fans acted as if offensive linemen were invisible. During his playing days at Tennessee-Martin, Atkins said, the quarterbacks and skill position players seemed to get all the credit when things went well and all the blame when things went poorly. So even though he coaches a position group that has faced immense scrutiny during the past few years, Florida State's first-year offensive line coach insists he's happy that people are at least noticing the big guys up front these days. "I'm enjoying that offensive line play is getting this light shined upon it," Atkins said Thursday during a video Q&A session with Seminole Boosters. "When I played ... nobody really talked about O-Line play. It was always the guys scoring those touchdowns. And it is good to see [recognition of] how important the offensive line is." Don't miss our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Offensive line coach Alex Atkins explains a drill to his FSU players this spring. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Atkins was joined during the interview with deputy head coach/tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, with whom he will work closely at Florida State.

While Thomsen primarily will handle the tight ends, he has spent much of his career as an offensive line coach. So the pair of assistant coaches explained that they will work hand-in-hand with head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham when it comes to devising and teaching the blocking schemes in the Seminoles' offense. "When I coached the offensive line position, it was always valuable for me to have a tight ends coach who understood all the communication, all the calls," Thomsen said. "I'm super excited about working with Alex in that way, because I think our system can really take advantage of what defenses give you -- if the guys know what they're doing and the communication is right." Atkins, who joined Norvell's staff after one year as offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Charlotte and the previous three years in similar positions at Tulane, said the opportunity to work with this staff was a major attraction. As a matter of fact, Atkins said, he was a student of Norvell's offensive system long before he was offered a position on the FSU staff. He called the first-year Seminoles head coach an offensive "mastermind" and said Norvell has a knack for dictating terms to opposing defenses. "We were in the same conference -- I was at Tulane, he was at Memphis," Atkins said. "So we faced each other; we were on the same side (of the conference). So I got to see it in person also a couple times, which was not too fun. ... "I was already stealing a lot of his information (laughing). So now I can do it to his face, instead of behind his back."

FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen gives instructions during February conditioning drills. (Gene Williams/Warchant)