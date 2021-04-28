Although he now plays for the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Aliou Bah is originally from the Memphis area. So as you might expect, he is extremely familiar with Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, who enjoyed a very successful four-year stint as the Tigers' head coach.

Bah also is close with FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins, and he made it clear at the Atlanta Rivals camp that the Seminoles are high on his list.

"I love Florida State. One of the big reasons is the coaching staff," Bah said. "Coach Atkins is probably the coolest coach in the country that I talk to. He's very down to earth. We have such a great relationship, where we can talk about anything.

"I believe his ability in coaching and developing. I'm excited to see the improvement this year. They just have to build the foundation in recruiting."

While his prior knowledge of Norvell and his staff won't be the determining factor in his recruitment, Bah said it definitely is a positive.