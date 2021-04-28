Atlanta Camp Insider: Major OL target expresses 'love' for Florida State
Several Florida State targets delivered impressive performances at Sunday's Atlanta Rivals camp, including an offensive line prospect who could be close to making a decision about his college choice.
In this Camp Insider Report, we start off by going in-depth with IMG Academy offensive tackle Aliou Bah about his ties to the Seminoles' coaching staff and other FSU recruits. We also catch up with highly impressive 2023 DE commit Gabriel Harris and get his vision for the Seminoles' future.
Finally, several other FSU targets share their thoughts on where things stand with the 'Noles.
OL target Aliou Bah goes in-depth about FSU
Although he now plays for the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Aliou Bah is originally from the Memphis area. So as you might expect, he is extremely familiar with Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, who enjoyed a very successful four-year stint as the Tigers' head coach.
Bah also is close with FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins, and he made it clear at the Atlanta Rivals camp that the Seminoles are high on his list.
"I love Florida State. One of the big reasons is the coaching staff," Bah said. "Coach Atkins is probably the coolest coach in the country that I talk to. He's very down to earth. We have such a great relationship, where we can talk about anything.
"I believe his ability in coaching and developing. I'm excited to see the improvement this year. They just have to build the foundation in recruiting."
While his prior knowledge of Norvell and his staff won't be the determining factor in his recruitment, Bah said it definitely is a positive.
