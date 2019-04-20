Many observers were surprised when Phenix City, Ala., Central offensive tackle Javion Cohen decided to reopen his recruitment last week after committing to South Carolina just a few weeks ago.

Cohen quickly explained that he had no problem with the Gamecocks, but he felt like he rushed into the decision and wanted to take some time to look at other schools. One of the programs he wants to learn more about is Florida State.

And he spoke with Warchant on Friday about his recent conversations with head coach Willie Taggart and offensive line coach Randy Clements.

"I'm very interested in Florida State," Cohen said. "I have a great relationship with Coach Taggart. We talk a lot, and now I'm really starting to build a good bond with Coach Clements. They have made it clear they want me really bad. I plan to now visit there at FSU in May. Me and Coach Clements just actually set that up recently."

The Seminoles offered Cohen a scholarship during the spring, and he said his relationship with Clements has really taken off.

"His energy, his personality -- he's laid back but really knows his stuff as an offensive line coach," Cohen said. "I researched him a lot to see what his line has done. Now I've gotten to know him more. He's a funny guy, probably the funniest coach I know, and now I'm looking forward to seeing him in person -- and then later this season watching how he coaches. I like him a lot."



It certainly doesn't hurt that one of his teammates -- 2020 offensive lineman Joshua Jones, who visited FSU this spring -- came back with some very positive reviews.

"What he said I can't say, but I'll say that he really loved it," Cohen said. "No doubt about that for sure."



Cohen already has an idea of what he's looking for on that FSU visit next month.

"I want to see how everything is like there -- my vibe, feeling when I'm on campus -- but also how the coaches treat the players," the Alabama product said. "The facilities, and also the fit I see there with FSU and that line. I'm excited about seeing FSU."