Even before he took the Florida State job in early December, Willie Taggart knew all about some of the Seminoles’ top offensive players -- guys like Cam Akers, James Blackman, Jacques Patrick and Nyqwan Murray.

It didn’t take long to pull up some videos and learn more about other key personnel.

But it wasn’t until Taggart attended some of the team’s bowl practices in December that he discovered some of the Seminoles’ untapped potential. Players who, for one reason or another, had yet to be given an opportunity to contribute on Saturdays.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Tamorrion Terry was at the top of that list.

When asked on Friday if he remembered the first time Terry came to his attention, Taggart flashed a wide smile.

“Oh yeah,” the first-year FSU coach said. “Bowl practice. … Him and Blackman connected a couple of times down the field, and I was really impressed. He stood out. I knew his name really quick. I remembered his name really quick.”

From the way the first two weeks of spring practice have been going, the rest of the college football world might not be too far behind.

Terry, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 197 pounds, has been sensational at times this spring, using his size and speed to make plays down the field and in the red zone.

Taggart said the Ashburn, Ga., product has caught at least one touchdown pass in every practice.

“The kid’s making plays now, and he doesn’t have a full understanding of the offense,” Taggart said. “Once he gets a grasp on that, I think he really can play freely and won’t have to think about, ‘Am I going to make a mistake or not?’ And just go play.

“When he knows what he’s doing, it’s tough.”