Warchant - Auburn pushing hard for Vanderbilt transfer DB

Auburn pushing hard for Vanderbilt transfer DB
Donovan Kaufman is one of the top defensive backs in the transfer portal.
College coaches from all over the country have reached out to the former Vanderbilt safety, including a familiar one in Derek Mason.
Mason, the former Vanderbilt head coach and first-year Auburn defensive coordinator, wants Kaufman to join him at Auburn.
“I’ve talked to Coach Mason a lot,” Kaufman said. “My relationship with Coach Mason has always been great and it still is. We have a great relationship. He knows my family well. I know him and his family well. I loved playing for him. He’s just a great guy. I love him.”
Mason recruited and signed Kaufman to Vanderbilt and hopes to do the same at Auburn. He’s getting assistance from cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge and coach Bryan Harsin.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people at Auburn,” Kaufman said. “I’ve talked to Coach Mason, Coach Zac, the head coach, Coach Harsin … a lot of them. I already knew Coach Etheridge a little bit because he recruited me out of high school when he was at Houston. I really like him, too.”
Kaufman has not visited Auburn, but is planning to experience a virtual visit soon. He knows enough already to have strong interest.
“I know Auburn is a great school in a great city with a great college atmosphere,” Kaufman said.
Auburn will have to fight off other contenders to land Kaufman. Texas and Florida State both are heavily involved as well.
“I know people on Texas’ staff, and who wouldn’t want to be a Longhorn?,” Kaufman said. “You’re in a big city like Austin with a lot of corporations. It’s also a great atmosphere and they love football.
“With Florida State, it’s the same thing. I visited there in high school and it was a great atmosphere and they love ball. They love their Seminoles.”
Kaufman believes one of the three schools likely will be his choice.
“It’s mainly Auburn, Texas and FSU right now,” Kaufman said. “All of these schools love their ball. They have support. They take care of their athletes. I feel like these schools are all good fits for me and places I could thrive.”
A decision could come relatively soon.
“I want to make my decision mid-May,” he said.
Kaufman totaled 15 tackles in two games last season before being sidelined with a medical-related issue. He also averaged more than 27 yards per kick return.
Kaufman plans to transfer this summer and will have four years of eligibility beginning in 2021.
Out of Metairie High School in Rummel, La., Rivals ranked Kaufman the No. 11 safety in the 2020 class, No. 9 overall recruit in Louisiana and No. 186 in the Rivals250.
*****
Rivals.com’s Mike Farrell’s Take: Kaufman is a popular player in the portal as a versatile defensive back who can tackle and is very physical. He was a huge get for Vanderbilt and many big Power Five schools wanted him out of Louisiana. He can hit and showed so during limited time last season and Vandy's loss will be a big gain for someone.