Warchant - Auburn pushing hard for Vanderbilt transfer DB

Donovan Kaufman is one of the top defensive backs in the transfer portal. College coaches from all over the country have reached out to the former Vanderbilt safety, including a familiar one in Derek Mason. Mason, the former Vanderbilt head coach and first-year Auburn defensive coordinator, wants Kaufman to join him at Auburn. “I’ve talked to Coach Mason a lot,” Kaufman said. “My relationship with Coach Mason has always been great and it still is. We have a great relationship. He knows my family well. I know him and his family well. I loved playing for him. He’s just a great guy. I love him.”

Donovan Kaufman plans to make his decision in mid-May. (George Walker IV/Tennesseean.com)

Mason recruited and signed Kaufman to Vanderbilt and hopes to do the same at Auburn. He’s getting assistance from cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge and coach Bryan Harsin. “I’ve talked to a lot of people at Auburn,” Kaufman said. “I’ve talked to Coach Mason, Coach Zac, the head coach, Coach Harsin … a lot of them. I already knew Coach Etheridge a little bit because he recruited me out of high school when he was at Houston. I really like him, too.” Kaufman has not visited Auburn, but is planning to experience a virtual visit soon. He knows enough already to have strong interest. “I know Auburn is a great school in a great city with a great college atmosphere,” Kaufman said.