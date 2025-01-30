Auburn transfer Annabelle Widra brings valued versatility to FSU in 2025

Annabelle Widra’s final game of her 2024 season and Auburn career came in Tallahassee in May. Widra played third base and had an RBI single in the 10-4 loss in the Tallahassee Regional.

Widra soon began the process of weighing her future and where she wanted to play her final college season. Auburn’s longtime coach, Mickey Dean, had announced his retirement. Widra decided to enter the transfer portal, but she also remembered the atmosphere of her final 2024 games.

“Being in the other dugout, getting to watch this magic that Florida State has, it’s just such a cool experience to be here especially as an opposing team,” Widra said. “Florida State just gave me so many great things. I love the atmosphere. I have some of my best friends that I’m going to have for the rest of my life. Everything about Florida State, the coaches and the people, it’s really just what I wanted from my last year of college.”

Widra is a versatile addition for FSU, a player who will be in the mix somewhere on the field or in the circle when the preseason No. 8 Seminoles open the 2025 season next Thursday against No. 5 Oklahoma State in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The transfer addition is comparable to what Mack Leonard offered FSU in 2022 and '23 and Ashtyn Danley last spring. Widra made starts at three infield positions for Auburn in 2024 (21 at third base, eight at second base and one at shortstop) while also starting five games (and pitching in 17 more as a reliever) in the circle.

A right-hander, Widra was quite effective across 41.2 innings: She had 38 strikeouts and just three walks while posting a 2.86 ERA. But in SEC games, Widra was even better with a 1.56 ERA in nine games. At the plate, Widra hit .259 with two home runs, two doubles, 11 RBI and 13 runs.



