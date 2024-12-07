FSU cornerback AZ Thomas declares for NFL Draft

Azareye’h Thomas has opted to enter the NFL draft, the All-ACC cornerback announced on Saturday.

As a junior, Thomas had 52 tackles (third on the team) with four pass breakups and one interception. He played a team-high 755 snaps and a team-best 75.6 PFF grade. While he didn’t fare as well as a tackler, Thomas exceled in one-on-one coverage.

Thomas has 95 career tackles and two interceptions in 37 games. He was among the ACC leaders with 10 pass breakups in 2023.

He thanked God, FSU coaches Mike Norvell and Patrick Surtain as well as Adam Fuller and Marcus Woodson as well as teammates in a post on Twitter/X on Saturday evening.

"To my teammates - The bonds and memories we made over these 3 years has truly impacted me. The laughs, jokes and long talks will forever be cherished and I wouldn't have wanted to go to war with anyone else. My biggest focus was to not only eb a great football player but a great human being first, in how I approached relationships so you could say you had a brother who loved, seen and supported you in the right way. Daily, you inspired me, and I pray I did the same to you all," Thomas wrote, in part.

He joins defensive tackles Joshua Farmer and Darrell Jackson who have declared for the NFL Draft.

Thomas’ draft grade is not known, but it’s likely he will project no lower than a second-day pick (second or third round).

His brother, Juanyeh Thomas, has played in 27 games for the Dallas Cowboys the last two years.