Baba Miller has had a wild 12 months. The Spanish star battled injuries soon after arriving at FSU and then missed half of his freshman season to an NCAA suspension. He showed signs of developing before the Seminoles’ season ended with a first-round exit in the ACC Tournament in early March.

But Miller enjoyed a memorable few weeks training with and competing for the Spanish national team, which won the FIBA U19 World Cup Championship on July 2.

“Not many people can say they competed in a World Cup much less won it,” Miller said. “I had a great time with my teammates. An amazing experience.”

The event was played in Hungary and featured 16 of the top under-19 national teams. Spain finished 7-0 in the nine-day event.

Miller started in the title game against France, scoring 11 points and pulling down five rebounds as Spain picked up a 73-69 victory in overtime. He averaged 9.4 points and pulled down 6.0 rebounds, recording his best game against Argentina (18 points, nine rebounds).

FSU coach Leonard Hamilton remarked during the season that Miller simply needed more minutes and time to develop on the court. He got those opportunities across seven games with Spain.

“It was great,” Miller said. “Getting reps, just start to do more stuff on the court. More confidence. I really enjoyed playing. Hopefully it translates this year.”