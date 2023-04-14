Baba Miller plans return to FSU
Baba Miller's freshman season was cut in half due to an NCAA-mandated suspension. But the Florida State forward has decided to make an encore.
Miller told ESPN.com on Friday morning that he will return for the 2023-24 season, a welcome boost for the rebuilding Seminoles. FSU went 9-23 last season and has lost Caleb Mills and Matthew Cleveland to the transfer portal.
Miller confirmed the news on his Twitter account with the message, "Run it Back! Let's get this sh*t right."
The 6-foot-10 Miller averaged 4.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 15 games in January, February and March. While his progress was limited due to an offseason surgery and a suspension, Miller had moments where he showed his athleticism and good hands in driving to the basket.
FSU coach Leonard Hamilton has said he wants to bring 3-4 transfers in for the upcoming season. The program is hosting three transfers this weekend, a source told the Osceola. La Salle transfer Josh Nickelberry is one of the visitors.
