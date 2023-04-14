Baba Miller's freshman season was cut in half due to an NCAA-mandated suspension. But the Florida State forward has decided to make an encore.

Miller told ESPN.com on Friday morning that he will return for the 2023-24 season, a welcome boost for the rebuilding Seminoles. FSU went 9-23 last season and has lost Caleb Mills and Matthew Cleveland to the transfer portal.

Miller confirmed the news on his Twitter account with the message, "Run it Back! Let's get this sh*t right."