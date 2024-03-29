Florida State sophomore forward Baba Miller is reportedly testing his opportunities in the months ahead, contemplating a move to another school as well as the NBA.

Miller averaged 7.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in 2023-24. He had a season-high 14 points in FSU's win over Wake Forest in January, scoring in double figures nine times.

Both of his averages are up from the 4.3 points and 3.7 rebounds he averaged during the ACC season in 2022-23, which followed a half-season suspension by the NBA.

The 6-foot-10 Miller would be the third FSU player to enter the transfer portal. He joins guard Primo Spears and forward De'Ante Green.

