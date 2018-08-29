The announcement was made via the program's official Twitter account.

The Florida State football team will be donning black uniforms on Monday night in the season opener against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

On Wednesday, it became official.

It had been rumored for months.

During his Wednesday press conference, FSU head coach Willie Taggart was asked about the decision to spurn the traditional garnet and gold in favor for all the black.

"Our unity council picked the uniforms," he said. "Again, our players should have a say in something."

He quickly added: "Ultimately I have final say."

Taggart said that each Monday the team will choose uniforms for that weekend's game, but that he doesn't expect "anything crazy" moving forward.

"Can't be crazy," Taggart said. "We only have so many colors we can use."

Taggart sounded like he knew there might be a little pushback from fans who aren't excited about all black for the first game of the year.

Florida State hasn't worn black uniforms since 2015 against Chattanooga.

The last time the program wore them against an ACC opponent was in 2008 vs. Boston College.

"It's not for everyone to like," Taggart said. "But our players will like it."

