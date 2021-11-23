Back in starting role, Dent making an impact in FSU secondary

"I mean, it felt good," Dent said after Tuesday's practice. "But I don't want to dwell on it too much. I know there's more to come. .... But it is good to finally get one."

After some midseason struggles, Dent seems to have gotten better and more comfortable in that role each week, culminating with a fourth-down interception on Saturday to preserve the Seminoles' 26-23 win at Boston College.

It was a great time for the first interception of his college career. And the latest sign that Akeem Dent, a former five-star cornerback recruit, has found a home at safety for the Florida State defense.

When he was a true freshman in 2019, Dent had legitimate chances to grab at least four or five interceptions. He dropped them all.

The Palm Beach County product still played well his rookie year -- he led ACC freshmen in pass breakups, in fact -- but those drops gnawed at him. Then last year, in a new system under defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, Dent struggled to make any real dent in the secondary.

He played in seven games, started five, but had just 13 tackles and one pass breakup.

This season, he moved to safety. And along with South Carolina transfer Jammie Robinson, he has helped bring stability to the back end of the defense.

"If this is where I'm good in this defense, that's good, that's great," Dent said. "I'm really able to fit anywhere though."

That wasn't always obvious.

After winning a starting safety job during preseason camp, Dent had some rough moments in the first half of this season. He didn't make enough plays in pass coverage and missed too many tackles in the open field; he also was apparently dealing with an injury, which allowed Sidney Williams to take his starting role.

Dent's playing time decreased as a result, but FSU's coaches insist the former five-star recruit handled the situation perfectly. He pushed himself to get better, and when Williams was sidelined by an injury of his own, Dent stepped right back in and has begun playing his best ball.

"I just elevated my game," Dent said. "I respect them (Fuller and head coach Mike Norvell) because they want me to be who I'm supposed to be -- a player at an elite level."

Norvell and Fuller said it's obvious from the way Dent prepares that he wants the same.

Take last week for example.

During a two-minute drill at the end of a practice, Dent had a chance to make a drive-ending interception. He leaped and went up to high-point the ball, but it instead bounced off his hands and to a receiver for a touchdown.

In the game on Saturday, on fourth down, a similar ball was thrown his way.

This time, when it mattered most, he high-pointed the ball and came down with one of the biggest interceptions of the season for the Florida State defense.