Back in starting role, Dent making an impact in FSU secondary
It was a great time for the first interception of his college career. And the latest sign that Akeem Dent, a former five-star cornerback recruit, has found a home at safety for the Florida State defense.
After some midseason struggles, Dent seems to have gotten better and more comfortable in that role each week, culminating with a fourth-down interception on Saturday to preserve the Seminoles' 26-23 win at Boston College.
"I mean, it felt good," Dent said after Tuesday's practice. "But I don't want to dwell on it too much. I know there's more to come. .... But it is good to finally get one."
When he was a true freshman in 2019, Dent had legitimate chances to grab at least four or five interceptions. He dropped them all.
The Palm Beach County product still played well his rookie year -- he led ACC freshmen in pass breakups, in fact -- but those drops gnawed at him. Then last year, in a new system under defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, Dent struggled to make any real dent in the secondary.
He played in seven games, started five, but had just 13 tackles and one pass breakup.
This season, he moved to safety. And along with South Carolina transfer Jammie Robinson, he has helped bring stability to the back end of the defense.
"If this is where I'm good in this defense, that's good, that's great," Dent said. "I'm really able to fit anywhere though."
That wasn't always obvious.
After winning a starting safety job during preseason camp, Dent had some rough moments in the first half of this season. He didn't make enough plays in pass coverage and missed too many tackles in the open field; he also was apparently dealing with an injury, which allowed Sidney Williams to take his starting role.
Dent's playing time decreased as a result, but FSU's coaches insist the former five-star recruit handled the situation perfectly. He pushed himself to get better, and when Williams was sidelined by an injury of his own, Dent stepped right back in and has begun playing his best ball.
"I just elevated my game," Dent said. "I respect them (Fuller and head coach Mike Norvell) because they want me to be who I'm supposed to be -- a player at an elite level."
Norvell and Fuller said it's obvious from the way Dent prepares that he wants the same.
Take last week for example.
During a two-minute drill at the end of a practice, Dent had a chance to make a drive-ending interception. He leaped and went up to high-point the ball, but it instead bounced off his hands and to a receiver for a touchdown.
In the game on Saturday, on fourth down, a similar ball was thrown his way.
This time, when it mattered most, he high-pointed the ball and came down with one of the biggest interceptions of the season for the Florida State defense.
"Around here, we don't want to make too much of one moment," Fuller said, when asked what that play could do for Dent going forward. "Because it's all those small moments that lead up to that to help you make the play. But I don't want to be naive to think in a game, in a critical fourth-quarter, fourth-down play, that shows some guts, it shows some character, it shows some finish. And that's kind of what we're about.
"And it's good to see that's what Akeem's about. And to see that finish, I know it made him feel really excited. I know our guys are excited for him. And that will breed more confidence. I'm just excited to watch him go to work this week, because now I think it will build confidence. Will it help him catch the next ball? I sure hope so."
His head coach does, too.
Norvell says he has liked what he's seen out of the former five-star prospect in recent weeks. Not just on the field on Saturdays either.
"I think Akeem is a guy that's really grown," Norvell said. "Not only just the last couple of years, but really over the course of this season. I think the last couple of weeks he's played his best football, and we need him to even take it up a notch this week ahead."
