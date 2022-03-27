Back so soon? 4-star WR Jalen Brown makes yet another visit to FSU

"It was pretty good to come back and have one-on-ones with the coaches," Brown said. "When you are with a big group, you can't see a lot. So being able to come back with my dad was a once-in-a-lifetime chance."

One day after competing in the FSU Relays track meet, four-star prospect Jalen Brown was hanging out Sunday with head coach Mike Norvell and the rest of the Seminoles' staff.

A beautiful weekend in Tallahassee was made even better for the Florida State Seminoles when one of the nation's top wide receivers made a visit for a second straight week.





The main contact for Brown at FSU has been receivers coach Ron Dugans, and he and Norvell both spent a lot of time with the Miami product.

"Every time I come up here, we aren't talking about football. We are just having fun talking," Brown said. "There is no recruiting speeches. We just talk and have fun, relax. It's like that as well with Coach Norvell."

The Rivals100 receiver also explained how his relationship with Dugans has evolved over time.

"When he first offered me, I don't think he really knew who I was -- my character, how I represent myself, everything," Brown said. "Coach Norvell always felt this would be the best place for me, and I would be the best for Florida State."

Brown has visited FSU numerous times for games and regular visits, and he now plans to come back again in the not-too-distant future.

The talented wideout explained why he loves coming back to Tallahassee so often.

"It's unique. Nothing like Florida State," Brown said. "Everywhere you go, it's the fanbase and tradition behind the school. Wherever you go, there's always going to be a 'Nole. No matter where you go."

While he definitely plans to come back again, the four-star wideout said there's nothing else he really needs to see from FSU. He just likes enjoys spending time with the staff and players, and said he's fully confident that Norvell has the program heading in the right direction.

"Every time I come here, it really isn't to see anything but just to come back and have fun, and keep building on top of the relationships we already have," Brown said. "Over time with Coach Norvell, Florida State is going to be back ... he's a great coach."

While the FSU staff is recruiting him extremely hard, there might not be anyone recruiting Brown harder than his close friend and FSU quarterback commit Chris Parson.

"We talk weekly. Chris Parson, that's my boy," Brown said. "Hopefully the next time I come up, we can have fun together."

Brown also confirmed that he will definitely take an official visit to Florida State. Next up, he has plans to visit Texas and LSU.

So where do the Seminoles stand after two visits in as many weekends?

"FSU has always been a school on my mind, but like I always said, I'm keeping my recruitment open," he said. "I don't want to burn bridges."

Brown says he wants to take two official visits this summer, and FSU will get one.