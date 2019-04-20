Florida State is picking up the pace recruiting for the 2020 class. After a relatively slow spring practice period, the 'Noles have reeled in back-to-back commitments.

Harrell, who becomes the first South Florida commitment in this recruiting cycle, visited FSU with his parents last month. At that time, they were able to tour the campus and watch a scrimmage.

"Oh man, I was blown away," Harrell told Warchant.com of his visit back in March. "I mean, it was everything that stood out. I can't even describe it. I loved it. I felt that family atmosphere from the start. It wasn't just the coaches, but all the people here. Like I said, it was everything."

Playing for powerhouse program Miami Central, it's no surprise that tight ends coach Telly Lockette, a former Miami Central head coach, played a major role in Harrell's commitment.

"He's like a mentor to me because he's coached at Central and knows me personally, said Harrell after the visit. "Coach Lockette is real about anything going on in your life. Not just about football."

Harrell becomes the No. 9 commitment for the 2020 recruiting class.

