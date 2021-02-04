Florida State only added one high school prospect to its 2021 signing class on Wednesday, but it was a big one -- four-star New Orleans wide receiver Destyn Hill.

The Seminoles also have landed eight college transfers over the past couple of months, and now that the dust has settled on National Signing Day, it's time to revisit some of the backstories of how this class came together.

* When did Destyn Hill know he would be signing with FSU? And why did it take so long?

* How did the Seminoles win over so many transfers so quickly?

* Why were the 'Noles not able to land four-star DT Tywone Malone?

* Is there still room for more transfers in this class?

We answer those questions and more in this edition of Signing Day Backstories on the Premium Recruiting Board.